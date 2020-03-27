5 Years Ago — 2015
10 Years Ago — 2010
25 Years Ago — 1995
March 29 — A first of its kind health care center will soon be in operation along Indiana 9 on Alexandria’s south side. The 6,000-square-foot Alexandria Health Care Center of St. John’s will offer more than primary services, said James H. Stephens, president and CEO of St. John’s Health Care Systems. In addition to physician and nurse practitioner services, the center will provide laboratory, x-ray, home health care, mental health, and chemical dependency services, said Stephens.
March 30 — A new housing development program for Anderson’s west side was unveiled Wednesday and will pump an estimated $2 million into construction of 20 houses. The Affordable Housing Partnership Program of Anderson is a joint venture of the Dr. Martin Luther King Commission, Delco Remy American, National City Bank and the city of Anderson.
50 Years Ago — 1970
March 29 — An explosion shook the ground surrounding Foust’s Auto Sales in Alexandria yesterday. Ronald Garner, 26, of Alexandria, was listed in very serious condition at Ball Hospital last night after he was trapped inside a three-car garage on the car lot when it suddenly exploded. The investigation continues for the source of the blast. The building contained garage equipment, spray paint and liquid cleaners.
March 31 — City and county officials reported Monday that plans are being made for a large crowd at the State Highway Commission’s public hearing here April 7 on revised plans for the widening and improvement of the Ind. 109 By-Pass. Maps and displays will be set up in the city building to afford all interested persons an opportunity to inspect the by-pass plan in detail and to ask questions of highway personnel on an individual basis.
100 Years Ago — 1920
March 27 — During the wind and rain storm Thursday midnight, Mr. and Mrs. Harry B. Smith heard a rapping on the front door of their home on Hendricks Street. When Mr. Smith opened the door he found a baby girl wrapped in blankets. A note, pinned on the blanket, read: “Mr. and Mrs. Smith please give my baby girl a place in your hearts and home.” Mr. looked in vain for the person who had left the infant. He stated last night that it would probably be raised by his family.
March 30 — Oliver Gothling, rate expert of the Public Service Commission of Indiana, is expected to preside for the commission in a hearing of a petition filed by Lapel citizens to restore telegraph service at Lapel, this morning, at the city hall. Lapel formerly had telegraph service, but now messages are transmitted from Anderson to Lapel by telephone.
From the 1800s
March 22, 1895 — Health Officer Edward Chittenden will file affidavits this morning against three physicians, charging them with criminal negligence in reported cases of diphtheria, measles and scarlet fever, as required by law. Several physicians have been very lax in this matter, and this measure was decided to jack them up.
March 23, 1895 — One of Robert Cridge’s horses, south of the city, got sick last week. It was a valuable animal and Cridge doctored it faithfully. The horse finally recovered from the bronchial trouble. Cridge took sick the first of the week from lung trouble, and passed away after a few days. The doctors in attendance advanced the theory that he contracted the disease from the horse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.