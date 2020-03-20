5 Years Ago — 2015
10 Years Ago — 2010
25 Years Ago — 1995
March 21 — Carl Erskine of Anderson will be guest speaker for the April 7 conference at Indiana State University dealing with baseball in literature and culture. Erskine will tell about his experience with the Brooklyn Dodgers at a luncheon address in Hullman Memorial Student Union.
March 22 — A new company opening in Anderson by the end of the year will be using discarded tires and turning them into a salable product. The Anderson Economic Development Revolving Loan Fund has approved a $138,500 loan to B.K. Rubber Products, LLC, to build a plant in Aero Park on Indiana 32 by the Anderson Municipal Airport. The firm will recycle tires into crumb rubber which is used in concrete and asphalt paving, irrigation pipes, soles for hiking boots and cushion pads.
50 Years Ago — 1970
March 21 — Anderson High School senior Tary Adams was named 1969 Boy of the Year and Greg Morgan received the Toner Award for Physical Achievement Friday night at awards presentations at the Bill Wilson Boy’s Club. Award presentations were occurring simultaneously Friday night at the Southwest Boys’ Club. Frank Fuller was named Boy of the Year at the Southwest branch, while Tony Bords received the Sportsmanship award.
March 24 — The 105 members of Anderson Local 479 of the National Association of Letter Carriers will converge on Local 662 UAW Union Hall Tuesday night to discuss the national strike situation, although a local strike vote does not seem likely. Union president Marvin Clark said the local received a telegram from national president James Rademacher advising not to leave their jobs unless otherwise ordered by the national organization.
100 Years Ago — 1920
March 21 — The Citizens Bank announced yesterday an important move in banking in Anderson. The bank has acquired the southwest corner lot at Twenty-third and Columbus Avenue, and will proceed to erect a handsome two-story bank building on same. The new bank, the officers say, will obviate the congested condition of their uptown bank and will give service to the thousands who live in the southeast part of the city and the surrounding farming community.
March 24 — An attempt at a wholesale delivery of prisoners from the Madison County jail was frustrated Tuesday night by John Legg, the turnkey. At 11:30 p.m. Legg was awakened by the poise of the intruders. He seized a revolver and rushed out to see two men disappearing over the wall. An investigation revealed that an attempt to enter the jail by digging a tunnel had been made.
From the 1800s
March 15, 1895 — The Seymour bloodhounds brought to track the parties that broke into Abe Stohler’s house while he was at band practice were taken back to Seymour with a failure to their record. They were given the scent at the house and started out all right until they encountered the new snow fall, losing the trail after about a half mile.
March 22, 1895 — Joseph Castle, a Turk, is in the city. He came in a covered wagon, with his wife, looking for Makil Amorsa, also from Turkey. Castle claims Makil cheated him out of five horses, one bear, one wild hog and two monkeys, and heard he was in this city. They had been in show business together before their disagreement.
