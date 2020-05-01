25 Years Ago — 1995
May 1 — Delco Remy America Inc. is going international. The Anderson-based company said Sunday that it has bought Autovill, a Hungarian state-owned producer of automotive starters and generators. Terms were not disclosed. The move is DRA’s first major attempt to broaden its customer base. DRA was formed last year after General Motors Corp. sold three operations — two in Anderson, one in Mississippi — to a group led by Harold K. Sperlich, a former Chrysler Corp. executive.
May 1 — If the $435,000 wagered on Breeders Cup races last fall is any indication, Hoosier Park betting windows will be mobbed when the Kentucky Derby is shown there Saturday. And if that happens, the Anderson track should get a needed boost in visibility. Attendance and wagering for the live harness races so far this season are down from last fall, and track officials are assessing the situation.
50 Years Ago — 1970
May 1 — Of special interest to Andersonians is announced that a Western cartoon collection by one of their former citizens is being published this month. Tumbleweeds No. 3, containing work by Tom K. Ryan of Muncie, is being produced by Fawcett Gold Medal Books, New York City. Ryan, who attended St. Mary’s School in his boyhood and later was a Bulletin cartoonist, draws a daily comic strip that appears in hundreds of newspapers across the country.
May 13 — An Anderson airman was recently awarded the U.S. Air Force Airman’s Medal for heroism. Sgt. John F. Russell, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clement C. Russell of N. Parkway Drive, was decorated for assisting in the rescue of a nine-member crew of a burning B-52 Straicfortress which crashed on landing at Ellsworth AFB, S.D. Sgt. Russell was one of a team of men credited with the rescue at the voluntary risk of their own lives.
100 Years Ago — 1920
May 1 — General Leonard Wood, Republican candidate for the presidential nomination, will be at Anderson next Monday night. General Wood will deliver a political address at the Grand Opera house, beginning at 8:30 o’clock.
May 1 — Jay Crouse, who is quite an athlete, performed a feat yesterday that few would dare to attempt. He climbed the flagstaff on the Elks’ building in Alexandria to adjust the ropes by which the flag is drawn to place. The staff is of iron and not more than four inches in diameter. The height is about fifty feet.
From the 1800sMay 1, 1896 — Miss Guernsey, cashier and bookkeeper at the Lion store, was riding on a wheel on Tenth Street yesterday when she ran into a buggy being driven by Mrs. James Cor and Mrs. Will Roth. She was thrown to the street and though not hurt much was nervously prostrated the remainder of the day. The horse started to run away but the two ladies got it under control.
May 1, 1896 — At 1:15 yesterday, Len Wild received his first installment of Doxey hats. There were 30 dozen of them. He began opening them at once and at 1:45 eighteen were disposed of. Charley V. Erdmann was the first man to get his hand in a box, find his size, and pluck down a dollar for it.
