25 Years Ago — 1996
May 2 — Officials from the EPA, state and local health departments, General Motors and a Texas lead smelting company will meet here today to discuss cleanup of two lead-contaminated sites. Vicker’s Warehouse on Ohio Avenue and a hill off Maple Street are the two sites which showed high lead contamination in soil samples taken in the fall of 1994.
May 4 — Work will begin next week on removal of an eyesore and construction of a new apartment complex. The Atlanta-based Metzgar group will begin transforming the 168-unit Pinetree Village Apartments to a new complex to be known as the Four Winds Apartment Community. The revamped complex will include a swimming pool, rental office and the entire property will be fenced with security gates.
50 Years Ago — 1971
May 2 — Rep. Gerald Ford, R-Mich., minority leader of the U.S. House of Representatives, will be the guest speaker for the annual May Breakfast meeting of the Madison County Women’s Republican Club at Linders today. Rep. Ford joins a long line of major state and national leaders who have appeared before the club in previous years.
May 7 — Linfield Myers, longtime civic leader in all phases of community service, has been named as the Anderson Exchange Clubs’ Golden Deeds Award recipient for 1971. Myers will be honored at a banquet on May 13 to be held in the Kane Dining Room, Olt Student Center, Anderson College.
100 Years Ago — 1921
May 3 — “Andersonday Stretches Your Pay” was chosen as the most appropriate name under which to conduct periodical sales days in Anderson at a meeting of the Anderson Advertisers Club. Tiller Zeller, Jackson Street, will receive $25 for submitting the winning entry which was selected from more than 300 entrants. Wednesday, May 18, was selected as the first sale day.
May 10 — E.M. Wilson entertained at luncheon yesterday Richard Lieber, director of the state conservation commission. While here Mr. Lieber was taken to Mounds Park to view the splendid forest reserve that covers the area. Mr. Wilson has been endeavoring in interest by the state conservation commission in Mounds Park as a state park for some time.
From the 1800sMay 4, 1893 — J.F. Boots, assistant engineer of maintenance of way for the Pan Handle company, was in the city figuring with the new East Anderson syndicate for the right of way for a second Pan Handle main track to run parallel with the present one. The Pan Handle has got a quiet move to get a parallel track from Chicago to Pittsburgh, making the system one of the best in the country.
May 4, 1893 — A young lady mystified the entire post office force yesterday by laying down a dollar and asking for twice as many two cent stamps as ones and the rest in threes. Rather than to show that they wasn’t up to snuff in mathematics, the young lady was told that they were just out of threes.
Elmore Hammes, for The Herald Bulletin
