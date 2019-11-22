5 Years Ago — 2014
10 Years Ago — 2009
25 Years Ago — 1994
Nov. 23 — Meeting under the cloak of executive sessions the Anderson Community Schools board has been discussing plans to close a high school and to make changes in the use of other facilities. The Herald Bulletin launched a complaint against the meetings concerning violation of the Indiana Open Door Law. Board president Paul Bradford said no timetable has been set for a public hearing on the future of the school system’s facilities.
Nov. 23 — The Mental Health Association in Madison County Inc., a United Way agency, is providing the 37th annual Christmas Gift Lift program. The assistance of the community is required in order to provide gifts to the New Castle State Development Center and to 39 facilities throughout Madison County that house individuals, including nursing facilities, group homes and transitional housing. “Our program has increased in the number of individuals who receive gifts beyond our capacity,” stated Rhea Arnold, Gift-Lift co-chairperson.
50 Years Ago — 1969
Nov. 23 — Narcotic agents from the Anderson Police Department apprehended four suspects Saturday on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana. Four men from ages 19 to 23 were arrested during two separate raids. Police estimated that nearly 34 pounds of “grass” was confiscated, with street value potentially approaching $13,000.
Nov. 25 — Madison County residents will have an opportunity to participate in a national project which calls for families to live on a welfare budget for one week. The National Welfare Rights Organizations will conduct a nationwide test in December to evaluate President Nixon’s proposed welfare budget of $1,000 for a family of four.
100 Years Ago — 1919
Nov. 23 — The Riviera, Anderson’s new moving picture theatre, will open Thanksgiving day. The theatre, representing an investment of $150,000, will stand in a class by itself. The very latest and best in equipment and decorations has been employed to the highest standards. The building is absolutely fire-proof and has a seating capacity of one thousand persons.
From the 1800s
Nov. 17, 1882 — A traveling man was in the city a few days ago looking for a room in which to exhibit the petrified corpse of a Celt Indian. As no rooms could be obtained for the purpose, he passed on to the next best town, Muncie.
Nov. 24, 1882 — The city council last Monday reviewed the treasurer report. They recommended the disallowance of the claim of William Barford for $1.50, for changing the stamp belonging to the city treasurer, not considering the stamp the property of the city, but that of the treasurer himself.
