5 Years Ago – 2014
10 Years Ago – 2009
25 Years Ago — 1994
Nov. 10 — Jeffrey Hughes, a native of Anderson, is appearing in theater in Chicago. A 1978 graduate of Madison Heights High School, Hughes will perform in the coveted and powerful role as Mickey Gorski in the Chicago premiere of the play “Greetings” by Tom Dudzick. Making his Equity debut, Hughes will perform at Victory Gardens Theater in Chicago. Richard Christianson, chief critic for the Chicago Tribune, described his performance as “remarkably convincing.”
Nov. 11 — East Central Regional Indiana Food Bank is teaming up with three other agencies to offer a dinner program aimed at children. The Kid’s Café will offer children an opportunity to have a healthy and filling dinner. The Anderson YWCA, Alexandria Community Center and the Muncie Boys and Girls Club are assisting with the project.
50 Years Ago — 1969
Nov. 9 — A granddaughter of General Dwight Eisenhower, a daughter of President Nixon and a member of the Presidential cabinet came to Anderson Saturday to pay tribute to the former president and dedicate the new bridge named in his memory. Susan Eisenhower, Julie Nixon, and Secretary of Transportation John Volpe joined a crowd of nearly 10,000 people in dedication ceremonies for the Dwight David Eisenhower Memorial Bridge.
Nov. 11 — Thursday night’s city council meeting will mark the first official use of Anderson’s new city hall. Council president Kenneth Ahrendt announced Monday that all arrangements have been completed for the council to convene in its new chambers on the ground floor at the building’s east end.
100 Years Ago — 1919
Nov. 9 — George P. Hibbetts, sales manager of the Indiana Silo and Tractor company, has closed another big deal in the south. He has sold a southern company $100,000 of Indiana tractors. Recently the Indiana Silo and Tractor company landed a contract for a million dollars in tractors with L.L. Lowe, of Atlanta, Ga.
Nov. 13 — The Vulcanite Roofing factory will resume operations this morning after a shut-down of almost a week because of a shortage of coal. The plant was closed last Thursday and 125 employees were thrown out of employment. Five carloads of coal were delivered Wednesday with seven more scheduled for today.
From the 1800sNov. 10, 1882 — The city council convened its regular meeting Monday, with Mayor Dunham in the chair and all councilmen present. The resolution of Mershon, forbidding stationary engines situated within the city limits whistling prior to 6 a.m. and then only to give one short blast carried. The resolution excepts cases of fire.
Nov. 10,1882 — County superintendent Mr. Croan has received the monthly reports for October from teachers of one hundred and twenty schools, which shows an attendance of 4,219 pupils, or an average of more than 35 to each school. For the month of October, there were but 8 cases of corporal punishment, compared to 29 last October.
