5 Years Ago — 2014
10 Years Ago — 2009
25 Years Ago — 1994
Nov. 1 — The administration of Anderson Mayor J. Mark Lawler and the West Side Neighborhood Association remain at odds over the future of a police substation. Earlier this year, the Anderson Police Department announced it was opening a substation on Arrow Avenue. The West Side group agreed to allow APD to use a modular home it owned as a temporary substation. Since that time, the city has rejected at least five bids for the construction of a building or purchase of a modular office.
Nov. 2 — The United Way of Madison County is so close to reaching its $2.3 million goal for 1995, its volunteers are extending their fundraising drive for two more weeks. At the “Celebration of Caring” breakfast Tuesday, campaign chairman Woody Moore announced that volunteers have raised $2,111,009 or 92% of the United Way’s goal. “These numbers brighten my day,” said Moore, who was very pleased with the funds raised to-date.
50 Years Ago — 1969
Nov. 1 — “All I saw was a big gun barrel coming down the aisle, pointed at a stewardess’ back,” declared an Anderson man who was one of 39 persons released Friday from a hijacked jetliner. Herman Burkett, Breenbriar Road, was en route to San Francisco to attend the funeral of his father when a lone gunman ordered the Trans World Airline crew to change course for New York. All 39 passengers were released without harm in Denver, Colorado, when the plane landed to refuel.
Nov. 2 — On a soggy day, Anderson College’s Terry Murawski still managed to complete 23 of 40 passes for 298 yards and six touchdowns in a 44-23 victory over Franklin. The come-from-behind win assured the Ravens of sole possession of the Hoosier Conference crown, a still-unbeaten record and a shot at the NAIA playoffs.
100 Years Ago — 1919
Nov. 1 — Several thousand persons, youthful and otherwise, participated in the celebration of Halloween here last night. The public demonstration was the largest ever put on in Anderson for Halloween doings. In addition to the street throng, more than 500 persons were at the Knights of Pythias home, 300 at the Ivy Rebekah’s hall and more than 250 at the Elks’ home.
Nov. 4 — The strike at the Elwood tin plate factory continues. The Elwood strikers are not to receive any cash benefits from the national committee of iron, tin and steel workers, but food will be shipped here. The first consignment arrived from Chicago this morning, bread enough to supply 100 families. A quantity of canned goods and other are expected tomorrow.
From the 1800s
Nov. 3, 1882 — Judge Hord, in his Alexandria speech, said that “The saloons build up manly citizens.” His argument was like that of the boy who said “pins save a great many lives by not swallowing them.”
Nov. 3, 1882 — Yesterday a young blood by the name of Phineas Kindle came to the city, driving a horse belonging to Marion Hoppas. He hitched it to one of the racks and started up town, but had hardly got out of sight when the animal fell from sheer exhaustion, and it was only by continued effort that its life was saved. Kindle disappeared.
