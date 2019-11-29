25 Years Ago — 1994
Nov. 29 — On Dec. 12, Superintendent Dr. Jane Kendrick will have a recommendation for the Anderson Community Schools board concerning the city’s three high schools. For safety and economic reasons, the board has been considering closing a school or using two schools functioning as one school, or even building a replacement school. After a complaint about closed sessions, the board has agreed all future meetings concerning the school facilities will be in open sessions.
Nov. 30 — An excellent game between the Alexandria Tigers and the Anderson Indians came to a wild finish Tuesday as Anderson came up with a 69-62 boys basketball win. With 1:05 to play, the Indians’ Daniel Kelley was called for a charging foul and two technical fouls and was ejected from the game. A fight ensued, after which Alexandria coach Garth Cone removed his team from the floor, leaving the game in doubt. The Tigers did return, however, shooting four free throws and retaining possession but could not close the gap.
50 Years Ago — 1969
Nov. 27 — More than 100 Hoosier veterans from the Vietnam war, including a number from Anderson and Madison County, returned to civilian-soldier status as Company D, Ranger, 131st Infantry, was released from active Army duty and returned to the Indiana National Guard in ceremonies in Indianapolis Wednesday.
Nov. 30 — Students living more than a mile from secondary schools will receive bus transportation in the very near future. On a recommendation from the newly created School Transportation Study Committee, the Anderson Board of School Trustees approved a resolution changing transportation boundaries in secondary schools from a mile and a half to one mile.
100 Years Ago — 1919
Nov. 30 — Mayor W.J. Black returned from Cincinnati yesterday and was successful during his two days’ trip in getting coal for the city light plant. The mayor bought thirty-two carloads of West Virginia coal from the Imperial coal company.
Nov. 30 — Three Madison County exhibitors have live stock at the international stock show, which opened at Chicago yesterday. They are E.M. Wilson, of Anderson who is showing a specimen of cattle from his Angus herd, W.C. Wood of Pendleton, who has four head of Shorthorns, and Michael Hampshire, of Elwood, with Hampshire hogs.
From the 1800sNov. 24, 1882 — Vincent Gibbs, of Logansport, a freight brakeman on the Pan-Handle railroad, narrowly escaped death at the depot in this city on Tuesday. He was attempting to make a coupling while the cars were still in motion when his foot was caught and he was thrown under the train. By an almost superhuman effort he kept the car from passing over him by rolling along in front of the wheels. He was still hurt terribly and taken home on the first train.
Nov. 24, 1882 — On last Saturday night, while firing salutes at the Democratic ratification, Joshua Teeters had his left hand blown off, and Clark Reddin was seriously hurt by splinters from the ramrod. They are both lying in a precarious condition. The accident was caused by the premature explosion of the cannon while loading it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.