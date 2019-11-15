5 Years Ago — 2014
10 Years Ago — 200925 Years Ago — 1994
Nov. 18 — What to do for an encore? In her rookie season as the girls varsity coach at Anderson, Leah Wooldridge took the Lady Tribe all the way to the final four. Even though the Indians lost a couple of key members to graduation, Anderson is aimed at a repeat trip. The Associated Press’ coaches preseason poll ranked the Lady Tribe No. 17. Much of the burden will fall on seniors April Goddard and Jeanette Duncan.
Nov. 19 — Proceeds from Hoosier Park have already pumped more than $100,000 into the Anderson Park and Recreation Department general fund. During the first 54 days of live harness racing at Hoosier Park, which opened Sept. 1, the track had a total pari-mutuel handle of $13,242,632. Daily attendance averaged 2,800 patrons, compared to estimates of 2,000 per day prior to opening.
50 Years Ago — 1969
Nov. 16 — Caroline Kirby, former staff writer for The Herald’s women’s department, was honored Saturday evening by the United Press International in Indianapolis for her outstanding talent in writing about events of interest to women. Miss Kirby received one of 28 awards in statewide competition given by the Indianapolis wire service bureau.
Nov. 19 — Area youngsters will get a close-up look at one of the National League’s most exciting base runners today at the Westside Community Center. Lou Brock, St. Louis Cardinal leftfielder, will serve as guest speaker for the Equal Opportunity Day Dinner in the Olt Student Center at Anderson College. Brock’s appearance at the Westside Community Center prior to the dinner was scheduled to give youth in the area an opportunity to meet and talk with the star baseball player.
100 Years Ago — 1919
Nov. 18 — Complying with an order of the Indiana public service commission for conservation of coal, “lightless night” rules went into effect last night as to electricity for show windows, theatre fronts, electric signs and other places where light was not essential. Among the cluster lamps in the business district, only one light to a post was used.
Nov. 22 — There will be a meeting and a smoker of the Roosevelt Club at the club rooms over Brickley’s drug store Tuesday evening. Refreshments will be provided. Several talks will be made. E.C. Toner will be the principal speaker. A quartet has been engaged for the occasion.
From the 1800sNov. 10, 1882 — Last Saturday the city marshals were informed that Fish Melson, who escaped from the county jail last week, had been seen near Moss island mills, and were told where they would most likely find him. Deputy Coburn made a reconnoiter of the premises and saw his man through the door peephole engaged in a game of euchre. Without further ceremony the door was opened and the officer stepped in. Melson was somewhat surprised but was taken without incident.
Nov. 17, 1882 — The Women’s Christian Temperance Union of 9th Congressional district met Tuesday in the Methodist Episcopal church in Pendleton. The members comforted each other as much as possible in view of the depressing political situation. They were wounded and sore, and the fact it was not a Democratic loss but due to the liquor ring made them “sit down and weep.”
