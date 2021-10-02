25 Years Ago – 1996
October 2 – With a new $400,000-plus grant from the federal government, Hopewell Center, Inc. will be able to help low-income families with development of children from birth to age 3 as early as next summer. The five-year grant provides each year for $415,000 from the federal government and a 20 percent match of $103,750 from local sources to run an Early Head Start Program at Hopewell.
October 4 – Kent and Maria Lycan won’t soon forget Oktoberfest here. The Anderson couple reigned as the unofficial king and queen of the event Thursday, arriving at the steps of the Carnegie Building in both attire and transport equal to any Cinderella story. The Lycans were chosen to renew their vows as part of the benefit which aids the restoration of the Carnegie Building. They received their wedding attire, transportation via coach and horse, and a honeymoon in Frankenmuth, Mich., from event sponsors.
50 Years Ago – 1971
October 1 – Almost 200 automobile workers at Delco-Remy and Guide Lamp Divisions of General Motors ended their employment Thursday to take advantage of a 20-year retirement program at $500 a month. The “30-And-Out” retirement plan was won by the United Auto Workers in their three-year national contract with GM, Ford and Chrysler.
October 2 – When you’re down 20-7 at half-time, it takes real heart to get back in the game. Anderson’s Indians proved they have what it takes, not only catching up but winning going away over a stunned New Castle outfit Friday night at Denny Field, 35-20. Three second-half touchdowns by stutter-stepping Paul Johnson and a yeoman’s job by Don Courtney in his first starting offensive role were the big factors in the Tribe comeback.
100 Years Ago – 1921
October 2 – Scoring three runs in the seventh, the Continental File nine came from behind to defeat the American Steel & Wire in the first of a three game post-season series for the championship of the City Industrial League at Athletic Park Saturday afternoon. The game was called after the eighth inning on account of darkness with the Continentals on the choice end of a 6 to 5 score.
October 6 – Anderson Lodge of Elks last night appointed Fred Barber chairman of a committee to arrange for the lodge to participate in the welcome home celebration for James J. Davis, United States Secretary of Labor, here Thursday, Oct. 12. Elks will turn out 200 strong for the parade which will consist of marching delegations of various fraternal and labor organizations along with several thousand school children.
From the 1800s
October 3, 1896 – Frank Millspaugh, formerly of Anderson but now of Kokomo, is in the city. Frank owns a step-ladder factory in Kokomo and is interested in a lumber yard. The step-ladder industry is paralyzed, and his plant has not turned a wheel in nine months. Frank says that chairs, boxes or any old thing will do for the people to climb on in hard times.
October 6 – On last Saturday, James Hacker, a man of about thirty years of age, came into the county clerk’s office and bought a marriage license. Miss Clare E. Fisher was to be the bride. Yesterday Hacker brought the license back, telling Clerk Johnson that he had decided to go West instead of getting married. His $2 was not refunded.
Compiled by Elmore Hammes for The Herald Bulletin
