5 Years Ago – 2014
10 Years Ago – 2009
25 Years Ago — 1994
Oct. 7 — A downtown Anderson landmark will be put up for sale this year, and this time there may be a legitimate buyer. The Carnegie Building at 10th and Jackson streets could be sold by the end of this year, according to Linda Dawson, redevelopment coordinator for the city. Dawson said recent interest in the property could provide an occupant for the building, which has been vacant for seven years.
Oct. 7 — Highland was so close, but yet so far from winning the Muncie Burris boys tennis regional Thursday. Muncie Central swept all five matches without losing a set to capture the regional crown. But you had to be there to appreciate how closely contested the matches were. Three of the five matches were settled by tie-breakers, which Highland lost, two of them by two points apiece.
50 Years Ago — 1969
Oct. 5 — The nation’s new Miss America, Pamela Anne Eldred, will appear in Anderson on Monday night in her initial Indiana appearance. She will attend a public barbecue at Saxon Oldsmobile-Cadillac on Ind. 109 bypass. Saxon reports that the event is held in conjunction with National 4-H Club Week.
Oct. 5 — Gov. Edgar D. Whitcomb has indicated that he will make no further comment on the recent disorder at the Indiana Reformatory at Pendleton until he has studied a lengthy state police investigation of the affair. The incident resulted in the death of one inmate and the wounding of 46 others by gunfire on Sept. 26.
100 Years Ago — 1919
Oct. 5 — Police are at work on a robbery thought to have taken place two years ago, which was reported Saturday by Dr. Lee F. Hunt. Dr. Hunt enlisted in the medical corps of the army in 1917. A gold and silver watch had been given to a maid to take to Brickley’s drug store for safe keeping. Upon his return from the war, the watch was missing. The fact that Brickley’s never received the package implicates the maid, it is thought.
Oct. 8 — The Anderson public library has announced a decrease in penalty rates on overdue books from three cents to two cents a day for each book. Miss Wade, the librarian, states that the reduction is not due to a plentitude of funds but because of a wish to keep rates in the library here on an equal footing with those of other cities of the state. A number of new books have been ordered which are expected to arrive any day.
From the 1800sOct. 1, 1896 — The big Republican bicycle club will meet on Eighth Street and Big Four railroad this evening and have a parade. After the parade there will be a love feast at the Armory. There will be no set program, but everybody may talk, the limit being ten minutes for each person. A splendid time is expected.
Oct. 1, 1896 — Captain Coburn has ordered his patrolmen to take up all horses and cows found running at large upon the streets, alleys and commons of the city of Anderson, and place them in the city pound. Sergeant Larue and Patrolman Robbins, who are not built for sprinting, are thinking of providing themselves with lassos with which to make the captures.
