5 Years Ago — 2014
10 Years Ago — 2009
25 Years Ago — 1994
Oct. 26 — The jostle of being dumped into a trash truck woke a transient just before 7 a.m. Tuesday. Seconds later, he was crushed as he tried to scurry from the truck’s compactor. Police believe the blond-haired man was from New York state, but have been unable to confirm his identity. The trash truck driver looked into the trash bin before dumping it into the truck but did not see the man, who had covered himself with cardboard boxes.
Oct. 27 — Hector Olivera, an Argentinian organist, will perform on The Paramount Theatre stage Nov. 10. Olivari has performed throughout the world. He will be performing the concert on the Heralded Elx-1 Yamaha console organ, which took nearly eight years to design and is considered the ultimate organ of its type in existence.
50 Years Ago — 1969Oct. 23 — The Anderson Ravens have winged their way to the top of the nation’s small-college statistical mountain in total offense. The Ravens are the sole unbeaten team in Indiana collegiate football, largely due to the prowess of the quarterback-split end combination of Terry Muraski and Ted Williams.
Oct. 28 — Problems of the nation’s poor minorities will be spotlighted tonight at the second of a six-program series on human relations. Sponsored by the Madison County Community Action Program of the United Auto Workers, the session will be held at Local 602 Union Hall on Hillcrest Drive. Local civil rights leader Dr. William Harper will be principal speaker, focusing on differences between poverty today and that in the 1930’s during the recession.
100 Years Ago — 1919Oct. 26 — One of the largest assemblages of Madison County people ever held is expected this evening when Albert J. Beveridge will address a mass meeting at the Central Christian Church on behalf of the drive for the Roosevelt Memorial Fund. Mr. Beveridge, a former United States senator and a close friend of Theodore Roosevelt, will speak on “The Americanism of Roosevelt.”
Oct. 28 — The Indiana Silo and Tractor Company has just closed a deal for a million dollars worth of tractors. This is perhaps the largest single order every obtained by a manufacturing company in Anderson outside of what has been known as war business. W.F. Swain, president, and George P. Hibbetts, sales manager, made the sale while on a business trip to Atlanta, Georgia.
From the 1800sOct. 27, 1896 — Pursuant to a call issued by Jerome J. Musser, a hundred boys from ten to eighteen years old, met in Fisher’s hall last evening to begin the organization of a young men’s McKinley brigade. The brigade is expected to be completed in time to participate in the great parade next Friday. It is expected that seven or eight hundred boys will be in line. They will have their own drum corps.
Oct. 27, 1896 — Anderson is to have another minstrel show, and it is to be as exclusively masculine as the recent one was feminine. In other words, there will be no women in it. The scheme was originated last Saturday evening. It will be given purely for charity and will be for the St. John’s hospital. The Ladies Sewing Circle will attend to sell tickets and assist in making costumes for the proposed company of fifty men.
