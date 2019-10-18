5 Years Ago - 2014
10 Years Ago - 2009
25 Years Ago – 1994
Oct. 19 — An agreement has been reached in the lawsuit filed by St. John’s Health Systems against the Madison County Commissioners and the county’s insurance committee. The suit was filed in May charging the commissioners with unfairly awarding a health insurance contract with CIGNA, which excluded St. John’s as a preferred health provider for county employees. A joint statement was released indicating that employees will have choice among hospital providers without penalty. Both sides agreed not to comment on the lawsuit, according to Ralph Sipes, attorney for St. John’s.
Oct. 20 — Pornography harms families and entire communities, and the next battleground over obscene material will be through computer networks, a nationally recognized expert said Wednesday. Paul Maurer, vice president of the Cincinnati-based National Coalition Against Pornography, addressed the 10th annual meeting of the Citizens for Community Values at North Anderson Church of God. Maurer said the group focuses on the elimination of illegal and child pornography.
50 Years Ago – 1969
Oct. 21 — Staff members of the Anderson Public School system attending the dinner session of the local Teachers Institute will hear Lt. Col. Shale L. Tulin, USAF, director of public affairs at the Defensive Information School in Ft. Benjamin Harrison. Lt. Col. Tupin’s topic will be “The Right War. The Right Time. The Right Place.”
Oct. 23 — Dwight David Eisenhower II, grandson of former President Dwight D. Eisenhower, and his wife, Julie, daughter of President and Mrs. Richard M. Nixon, will take part in dedication ceremonies for the Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial Bridge over White River in Anderson Nov. 8. All present and former county officials involved in the long effort to bring about construction of the bridge will be recognized during the program.
100 Years Ago – 1919
Oct. 19 — Masquerading will be permitted on the streets on Halloween, Mayor Black said yesterday. So long as there is no rowdy-ism and destruction of property, there will be no interference by the police. The mayor is considering a street masquerade ball, preceded by a parade in the business district.
Oct. 23 — There was no disorder late this afternoon in Elwood when about forty men made their way into the plant of the American Sheet and Tinplate company to resume work after being on a strike. District Manager O’Brien was confident that the third and fourth shifts would be able to resume operation later today. Clubs which had been very conspicuous in the hands of the pickets in the morning had disappeared by afternoon.
From the 1800s
Oct. 20, 1896 — Mrs. Wood, a lady sixty years of age, made her way from North Carolina to Anderson with the hopes of securing a position at the orphans’ home. She says the matron there promised her by letter steady employment, but upon arrival found that the lady could not take her, as she could not get rid of the help she already has. Mrs. Caroline Coburn, of West Tenth Street, has taken Mrs. Wood into her home until she can find some kind of employment.
Oct. 22, 1896 — William Jennings Bryan, the “Boy Orator of the Platte” and Popocratic candidate for President, was in town yesterday, and most of Anderson took a half day off to see him. There were probably 15,000 people on the grounds. More than half the people were for McKinley and more than a third wore the gold ribbon. Bryan was treated with every courtesy, but they were for sound money this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.