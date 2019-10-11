5 Years Ago — 2014
10 Years Ago — 2009
25 Years Ago — 1994
Oct. 12 — A $22.3 million fire at the A1-Man Industrial Complex in Alexandria was not an accident. The Oct. 4 blaze started in a section of the warehouse leased by Flat Design Limited, according to Bryan Frank, chief investigator for the state fire marshal’s office. “It was incendiary in nature with a human element involved,” Frank said. “Investigators continue to interview witnesses and other persons.”
Oct. 12 — One of Anderson’s longtime employers symbolically announced its rebirth Tuesday with a bang. Delco Remy America officials used explosives to break ground for the company’s world headquarters in the Flagship Business Park at Interstate 69 and Pendleton Avenue, just two months after the company was formally established as a separate business from General Motors.
50 Years Ago — 1969
Oct. 15 — There will be a “day of personal concern and prayer for peace” at Anderson College where students will participate in the national moratorium “against business-as-usual.” A voluntary program suggested by a 12-member committee of students, faculty and administrative personnel, will begin at 10 a.m. with a convocation memorial to victims of the Vietnam war.
Oct. 16 — The 1969 Golden Deeds Award will go to Mrs. W.G. Austin, W. 12th St., for her outstanding contributions to the community. Mrs. Austin will be the 15th recipient of the Golden Deeds Award presented annually by the Exchange Clubs of Anderson. She has given freely of her time for nearly 60 years in this community, particularly with the First United Methodist Church, the Art Club, the Anderson Council of Women and the YWCA.
100 Years Ago — 1919
Oct. 12 — E.A. Smith yesterday bought from Mrs. Jeanette Hoppes an eighty-acre farm on the west side of the Scatterfield road, one and a half miles south of Anderson. The price paid was $250 per acre. The eighty acres adjoins the 120 acres which he recently purchased from George Cope. Smith plans on the raising of thoroughbred hogs and cattle.
Oct. 14 — Colonel Raymond Robbins, of Chicago, head of the American Red Cross Mission in Russia, will make an address at the First M.E. church this evening in the interest of the Roosevelt Memorial fund canvas in Madison County. Colonel Robbins is one of the foremost orators of today and was a personal friend of Colonel Theodore Roosevelt.
From the 1800sOct. 9, 1886 — J.W. Dunham, the brick mason, was inspecting the brick laying that was being done in the manholes on East Tenth and Fletcher streets by Contractor Daniels. He said the work was inferior, and that a few hard rains would cave the brick work in. Some warm talk followed, and there was much said about punching each others faces.
Oct. 10, 1898 — Two runaway boys from Muncie were recovered in Anderson yesterday. Officer Flanagan found them about the Big Four Depot yesterday and took them to jail. The two thirteen year-old boys said they had left school yesterday because their teacher, Miss Wilson, had threatened to expel. Neither wanted to return home.
