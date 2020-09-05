25 Years Ago — 1995
Sept. 1 — Delphi Interior and Lighting Systems employees have been given an ultimatum to improve competitiveness or be sold. New plant manager Mike Stout has told employees in meetings the situation is “urgent” but not impossible. A $107 million loss in revenues is the compelling reason for the meetings.
Sept. 2 — For the second time in a year, history in Indiana horse racing was made at Hoosier Park. One year ago Friday, Hoosier Park opened its doors for the first pari-mutuel standardbred racing in the state’s history. The thoroughbreds took to the Hoosier Park track last night for the first-ever meet of that kind in Indiana history. “We’re excited to finally be here,” Hoosier Park president Jeff Smith said.
50 Years Ago — 1970
Sept. 3 — Members of the Anderson Safety Board and the city building inspector indicated Wednesday night Sun Valley Speedway will not be permitted to operate during the 1971 racing season unless certain extensive improvements are made. The improvements are detailed in a report and include updating the grandstands, raising guard rail levels and improving fire lane access.
Sept. 3 — The Indiana Pacers have tentatively scheduled two games in Anderson for the coming season. John Weissert, vice president and general manager of the American Basketball Association champions, stated that arrangements are presently being completed to play the Memphis Pros on Jan. 13 and the Texas Chaparrals March 17 at the Anderson High School Wigwam.
100 Years Ago — 1920Sept. 2 — A big elm tree, ninety feet high, that stood on the southwest corner of Arrow Avenue and Sixteenth Street, was felled with a block and tackle yesterday by the city fire and street departments and the Union Traction Company. The only damage done was a few broken limbs on a cherry tree in its fall. The tree was believed dangerous. It was a landmark of the vicinity.
Sept. 2 — The county commissioners are undecided whether to attempt to heat the court house and jail by the steam plant owned by the county, or contract with the Central Heating Company. The latter heated the county buildings last year winter at a cost of $3,221.75. The coal situation is so uncertain it is doubtful the county will attempt to run its own plant.
From the 1800sSept. 2, 1881 — The present need of the city is for more dwellings, for tenants. It is next to impossible for strangers desiring to locate here to obtain houses. We know of no better investment for capitalists to make than the erection of a class of houses which can be let at a rental of $10 to $15 per month.
Sept. 2, 1881 — On Monday Mr. Winter began the publication of a daily paper, The Daily Review, which is to be continued, he anticipates, so long as it will pay expenses. The first number was a creditable effort, and the paper has fairly sustained itself in the succeeding issues this week. It remains to be seen whether the money problem will admit of a solution satisfactory to the proprietor’s pocketbook.
