5 Years Ago – 2014
10 Years Ago – 2009
25 Years Ago – 1994
Sept. 28 — The Highland cross country teams defended their city titles by running away with the boys and girls meets at Mounds State Park Tuesday. The Scots easily outdistanced Anderson 15-55 in the girls meet and 17-42 in the boys meet. Madison Heights finished third in both meets. Highland finished with the top five finishers in the girls meet and five of the top six in the boys meet.
Sept. 29 — The Carson & Barnes Five-Rung Circus will be in Anderson with its 20 elephants, 100 exotic and domestic animals and performers from 17 nations. Performances will be Oct. 8 in Athletic Park. Carson & Barnes is the largest traditional big top circus touring America today.
50 Years Ago – 1969
Sept. 28 — Uneasy calm was maintained at the Indiana State Reformatory in Pendleton after Friday’s riot in which one inmate was killed and 46 others wounded. Superintendent George Phend reported, although things were under control, further outbreaks of violence are expected. Phend said Friday the death and injuries were caused by ricocheting pellets after guards had been ordered to shoot into the ground to disperse a group of 75-100 men gathered on the prison’s basketball court.
Sept. 28 — Guide Lamp Division of General Motors will open its newest manufacturing and shipping facility, Plant 7, to a visit by the general public on Oct. 8, announced Guide General Manager Seth H. Stoner. Visitors will view manufacturing and small lamp assembly operations in the north part of the new plant. In the south part, they will see a new highly sophisticated computer-controlled storage and order filling system – the only one of its kind.
100 Years Ago – 1919
Sept. 27 — Students in Anderson high school who are enrolled in Bible study classes will be given credit for this outside work, R.R. Cromwell, principal of the high school announced Friday. The object of the new plan is to stimulate an interest among students to study the Bible. Any Bible school teacher interested in obtaining credit for his pupils should contact the principal for accreditation.
Sept. 28 — Letters were mailed from the public school vocational department Saturday to every establishment in Anderson employing child labor. The letters are a result of a visit paid to Anderson by Mrs. Luella B. Cox, of the department of women and children of the Indiana industrial board. Mrs. Cox found flagrant violations of the child labor laws in several businesses.
From the 1800s
Sept. 23, 1881 — In Anderson on Tuesday, there was a practical suspension of business in response to the Mayor’s proclamation regarding the death of President Garfield. Every place of trade was closed from 12 to 4. No such incident ever occurred before in the history of the city. All places of business, and many private residences, were heavily draped in the emblems of sorrow.
Sept. 23, 1881 — The amusement season in Anderson will be opened at Union Hall on Wednesday evening by the Anthony & Ellis Ideal Uncle Tom’s Cabin Company. This company is a favorite with our theater goers. The play of Uncle Tom’s Cabin has an enduring fascination for the public.
