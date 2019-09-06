5 Years Ago – 2014
10 Years Ago – 2009
25 Years Ago – 1994
Sept. 2 — The talk of history that swirled for days around Hoosier Park faded into the roar of a capacity crowd Thursday. Hoosier Park opened with an official attendance of 7,633 people crowding into the grandstand of the state’s first pari-mutuel racetrack. As the track announcer called the first race, thunderous roars filled the crowd, and B.K. Bentley became the first winner of an Indiana pari-mutuel race.
Sept. 8 — Anderson Patrolman Joe Garrett was brought to tears Wednesday. He volunteered to be the target of a pepper spray that will soon be carried by all police officers. The experiment was videotaped and will be used in the training of other officers. “When police departments go to the use of pepper gas, the use of force complaints go way down because this is much more humane than using physical force,” Anderson Detective Larry Miller said before spraying Garrett. “It feels like turpentine on an open cut,” Garrett said describing his discomfort.
50 Years Ago – 1969
Sept. 7 — Three local business firms, in existence for 50 years, will be honored by the Chamber of Commerce at its annual Fall Membership Meeting at the Anderson Country Club Monday night. They are John J. Garrett, Inc., Lynch Machinery, and the law firm of Whitehead and Whitehead.
Sept. 9 — An integral part of Anderson’s new water works system is due here next week when the Autocon Engineering Company makes delivery on a massive computerized control panel. The new equipment will monitor the entire water works operation, checking water level in tanks, pressure in pipes, pumping functions and well production.
100 Years Ago – 1919
Sept. 2 — Captain Charles Dunbeck, Fifth regiment, Second United States Marines, has been released from active duty after 17 years of service in all parts of the world. Captain Dunbeck will be taking charge of a recruiting station in Indianapolis in the near future. He is currently home on a week’s leave of absence which he is spending in Anderson with his mother, Mrs. Mary Porter, West 21st Street.
Sept. 5 — Mrs. Nellie C. Warren will soon tender her resignation as police matron to the police commissioners and will accept a position as supervisor of girls physical training in the Anderson public school for the coming school year. To succeed Mrs. Warren, the police board will appoint the woman recommended by the Women’s Council.
From the 1800s
Sept. 2, 1881 — The annual session of the Madison County Teachers’ Institute convened at the Presbyterian church on Monday with 60 teachers in attendance. Prof. Pertich, principal of the Mishawaka schools, gave a most excellent talk on the objects of the Institute in which he said it was not to learn technical points, but to learn how to teach and how to present the subject matter in such a way as to be most easily grasped by the pupil.
Sept. 2, 1881 — Charles Gibbs, of this place, and Wond Barnes, of Elwood, had a costly fight near the Senate saloon on Tuesday night. Barnes got the worst of the encounter, and Gibbs being the aggressor, contributed $17.35 at the courthouse for his share of the fun.
