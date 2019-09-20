5 Years Ago – 2014(tncms-asset)20cbb81e-dbb7-11e9-a713-9bcde061872e[0](/tncms-asset)10 Years Ago – 2009
25 Years Ago — 1994
Sept. 21 — Property next to Mounds State Park was officially deeded to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources on Tuesday. The Madison County commissioners signed the deed turning over 29.23 acres to the state. DNR purchased the property for $290,000. The property will expand Mounds State Park on the south banks of the White River to Rangeline Road. Mounds is currently the smallest of the Indiana state park network with 259 acres.
Sept. 22 — Students arriving at Highland High School on Wednesday morning were greeted with the melodic strains of “Our God Is An Awesome God.” The singers were 102 students who had voluntarily gathered at the flagpole. Forming a large circle, they heard scripture verses, prayed and sang choruses of their choice. The students were participating in what has become an annual, student-led prayer event known as “See You At The Pole.”
50 Years Ago — 1969
Sept. 21 — Anticipating one of the best seasons since its founding two years ago, the Anderson Community Orchestra has extended an invitation to other area musicians to join its rehearsals for the 1969-70 season. Conductor Harold Lowe earlier announced the first of four concerts for Nov. 1. Guest artist will be pianist Roman Rudnyisky.
Sept. 23 — The old 8th Street Bridge, now being replaced by the Eisenhower Memorial structure, collapsed late Saturday night after the east span had been removed earlier in the day by demolition crews. Construction workers said large cracks were present in the cement supports under the other sections and the old bridge was in a dangerous condition. As far as officials know, no one was on or near the bridge at the time of the collapse.
100 Years Ago — 1919
Sept. 24 — As a result of several damaging automobile accidents Sunday which in all probability will lead into suits against the city of Anderson, the board of works took action Tuesday night. The board instructed City Clerk Essington to notify all plumbers, contractors and the municipal water department to report to the street commissioner any excavations. It will then be left to the street commissioner to provide red lanterns at the site for public safety.
Sept. 26 — Earl M. Sefton, formerly a captain in the 168th Infantry, has been given authority to organize a company of state militia in Anderson. Preparations will begin immediately, Captain Sefton announced, and all men who have previous service who have been duly discharged are asked to communicate with Sefton for they will be used as the corps of non-commissioned officers in the company.
From the 1800sSept. 16, 1881 — The present arrangements for the completion of the Anderson, Lebanon and St. Louis railroad inspire the hope that something will now be done. We learned that the directors of the railroad have been in session for several days, and as a result the contract to build the road from Anderson to Paris, Ill., has been awarded to Col. C. Talcott, of New York.
Sept. 16, 1881 — The management of the Doxey House changed hands Tuesday, Mr. Channey Nichols selling his lease to Chas. F. Fry, of Covington, Ky. Mr. Nichols had just got the house in first-class condition. Mr. Fry is an experienced hotel man and will move to Anderson about Oct. 1.
