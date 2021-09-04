25 Years Ago — 1996
Sept. 2 — Wilson Boys’ & Girls’ Club, at Madison Ave. and 19th Street, will celebrate its 50th anniversary Saturday. There will be a basketball Olympics from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and a carnival from noon to 4 p.m. At 7:30 p.m., the club will host an open house for adults wanting to tour the facility or ask questions.
Sept. 3 — The largest crowd in six years to attend Local UAW 662’s annual Labor Day picnic Monday were treated to a visit by Gov. Evan Bayh. The governor arrived by an Indiana State Police helicopter about 1:45 p.m. He gave a short speech and was joined by about a dozen Democratic candidates for local, county, state and national offices. “I wanted to come back,” Bayh said, “I wanted to come back and look into the faces of those who elected me and thank them.”
50 Years Ago — 1971
Sept. 3 — The Apothecary Shop, a local institution located in the Anderson Banking Company Building opened its doors for the last time Wednesday. Its founder, A. Lee Paynter, an Anderson pharmacist for over 50 years, died Wednesday. The Apothecary Shop came into existence in the late 1920’s. Paynter, interested in civics and medical profession, edited a monthly newsletter during the war outlining new discoveries in medicine for doctors too overworked to keep up on their reading.
Sept. 4 — It was all defense last night as the Anderson Indians opened their 1971 football campaign with a 7-0 victory over Crispus Attucks of Indianapolis before the home folks at Denny Field. The only touchdown scored, in fact, was accountable to the defensive unit in the form of a blocked punt. Denny Fuller picked up the loose ball on the 10-yard line with nothing between him and the goal line but green grass and a couple of white stripes.
100 Years Ago — 1921
Sept. 1 — The word was passed out yesterday that loafing at police headquarters will be placed under a ban as soon as three new half doors ordered by the police board are installed at the entrances to the room occupied by the desk men. The police commissioners assert that the place is too public and are taking steps to revolutionize the place.
Sept. 1 — Five automobile trucks loaded with one hundred and fifty members of Oak Leaf Camp Modern Woodmen of America left Anderson this morning, their destination being Wabash, where the Anderson delegation will compete in the annual state log rolling. The Anderson men will also make a strong attempt to land the 1922 log rolling for Anderson, the event having been held here but once and that was eleven years ago at Mounds Park.
From the 1800sSept. 5, 1896 — James Fisher is imprisoned in the county jail, having been brought here by Sheriff Bingham, of Hancock, under a warrant from this county. The prisoner is a victim of his own foolhardiness, having eluded arrest for nearly two years. Fisher stole two fat hogs from the farm of Bert McCallister about two years ago.
Sept. 8, 1896 — The second annual celebration of Labor Day, by organized labor in Indiana, was held in Anderson yesterday, and was a conspicuous success. There were about five thousand visitors in the city. The weather was perfect and the city had on its best clothes in welcome. All the stores were decorated and some were finely dressed in bunting.
Elmore Hammes, for The Herald Bulletin
