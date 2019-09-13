5 Years Ago – 2014(tncms-asset)328b8450-d63d-11e9-8576-db774bbfa279[0](/tncms-asset)10 Years Ago – 2009
25 Years Ago — 1994
Sept. 14 — A last-minute entry into the Bee for Literacy on Tuesday beat out 15 other teams for the title. The Anderson Public Library extension services team composed of Christy Heeter, David Murphy and Sherrill Franklin got together the day before the competition. The final two words to victory were “silentiary” and “egocentricity.” The Bee for Literacy raises funds to finance the Madison County Literacy Coalition’s learn-to-read program.
Sept. 16 — Mayor J. Mark Lawler declared Thursday’s formal opening of Anderson University Boulevard the first of many street parties, and traffic was again flowing. Lawler officially renamed the portion of Third Street running through the AU campus “Anderson University Boulevard.” The city provided $150,000 toward the project to make the street one lane in each direction and a 600-foot-long pedestrian island. The university contributed $450,000 to the project.
50 Years Ago — 1969
Sept. 14 — Fifteen public schools of Anderson and the Chesterfield School will each receive a “Perfect Safety Award” certificate from General Motors Corporation in recognition of an accident-free record during the 1968-69 school year. The certificate is a feature of the Green Pennant Safety Program, a nation-wide school safety program sponsored by General Motors. Under rules of the program, the flag is flown each week without a student-related traffic or bicycle accident.
Sept. 28 — The largest Veterans Day observance here in many years will be held Saturday, Nov. 8, according to plans being made by a number of organizations under sponsorship of the Madison County Council of the American Legion. Sheriff Joe Brogdon has been named parade chairman and invitations have gone out to organizations and marching units throughout the state.
100 Years Ago — 1919
Sept. 14 — At a recent meeting of the Visiting Nurses Association, plans were made for enlarging the work in Anderson to a great extent. Through the addition of factory work and health education to the regular program the association is expected to become one of the most powerful organizations in the city. Frequent calls have been made to the organization for nurses that could not be supplied and the physicians are asking that the force be increased.
Sept. 16 — The finding of a box of candy under some railroad cross ties at Brown Street and the Big Four has furnished the police with a clue. Police are baffled as to how thieves looted the H.P. Ulrey candy kitchen on West Eleventh Street, when the rear of the store is surrounded by a high board fence. Candies valued at $17 were taken and the box found Monday has been identified as one missing from Ulrey’s.
From the 1800s
Sept. 9, 1881 — The law recognizes the right to sell intoxicating liquors, and because of the extra cost to the general public, the retailers should be required to pay something additional toward the cost of the city government. Because of this, we favor a license tax upon saloons, which should be imposed at once.
Sept. 9, 1881 — Sam Towell, the bread man, had his horse run away with the wagon Tuesday, upsetting and spilling him on the ground. The horse then tried its level best to kick him to pieces. Sam was carried home, and while he is recovering form his wounds, will have ample time to reflect on the general cussedness of the family horse.
