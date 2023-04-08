INDIANAPOLIS — They sure loved to dance in the post-World War II era of Paris.
And with so many war soldiers hanging around it wasn’t a surprise that three guys would fall for one French girl.
Those two observations make up much of the premise for the Tony Award-winning musical “An American in Paris,” on stage at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre through May 14.
Based on the 1951 Gene Kelly vehicle that won the Oscar for best picture, soldier and aspiring artist Jerry Mulligan befriends equally aspiring songwriter Adam Hochberg. They fall for ballet hopeful Lise Dassin, who is the girlfriend of nightclub singing hopeful Henri Baurel.
All this is performed to the music of George and Ira Gershwin, including “The Man I Love,” “’S Wonderful” and, of course, a ballet to the title composition. Lyrics are often secondary to the choreography from a talented company led by an orchestra that glides easily from Broadway into jazz. Costuming is era-appropriate and adds to characterizations.
The tall Jon Rose as Jerry is a nice surprise; for his height he is quick on his feet. There’s an intriguing romp between Rose and a circle of chairs in “Fidgety Feet.”
As Lise, Sophie Aknin, who was actually born in France, is a sweet addition whose dancing outshines singing. That, however, might be because of the construction of the show; she is allowed only one solo, “The Man I Love.”
The shining Austin Glen Jacobs brings life to the show as Adam Hochberg. In a likable role — compared particularly to the movie’s cantankerous Oscar Levant — Jacobs adds warmth and humor to humanize his narrating character.
The three male leads sound best in harmony in “‘S Wonderful” and “I Got Rhythm.” The second act, taking on a more dramatic, lovestruck tone, finds the music jazz-leaning and moody as with the four character vocal shifts in “For You, For Me, For Evermore.”
The only insuffisance, as we faux French say for “shortcoming,” comes through Henri’s family when the performers try to speak French. As Henri’s mother, the elegantly-dressed Tiffany Gilliam is hard to understand and, thankfully, Doug King as the father, doesn’t have a great deal of lines.
Beef & Boards is making a nice leap with this music- and dance-driven production. While many previous shows have relied on characterization, “An American in Paris” works to showcase choreography and orchestration, which in the end are the show’s leading stars.