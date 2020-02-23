ANDERSON — For the past 20 years, Carolyn McKinney has laced up her running shoes and headed to Shadyside Park almost every Thursday from April through October.
As a long-time member of the club, McKinney sees the value in running with friends.
“The accountability of having a friend to run with is important,” McKinney said. “Just having a tribe of people that are interested in staying active and will help support you in that is great.”
The club meets at the Shadyside Activity Center off Alexandria Pike every Thursday from April 1 through the end of October. Walkers begin at 5:30 p.m. and runners at 6.
Club members earn points each Thursday and compete for weekly awards. Throughout the season, points are tallied for an annual awards banquet.
The club also sponsors a Kid’s Fun Run on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. during the season, which McKinney’s 2 1/2-year-old granddaughter loves.
“I took my granddaughter every Tuesday last summer,” she said. “We meet at the playground next to Bobber’s.”
Kids are divided into two age groups — 6 and up, and 5 and under — and receive awards after each run.
For more information on the Anderson Road Runners Club, visit www.andersonroadrunners.org or check out the Anderson Road Runners Club’s Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.