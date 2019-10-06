ANDERSON — Sometimes, unexpected change brings unexpected joy.
Take Jim and Erren West, for instance. In the last three years, the owners of the 3 Rusty Nails Shoppe have experienced a series of unforeseen changes in their business, from moving locations twice to rebranding and then reopening again.
But the biggest change of all has been for Jim.
Diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease a decade ago at the age of 42, Jim made the decision to quit his sales career in order to create the unique repurposed furniture that 3 Rusty Nails has become famous for.
“I’ve had Parkinson’s for 10 years now, and there are good days and bad days,” said Jim. “I joined the company full-time two years ago. I was in sales for 25 years, but it became too much for me with Parkinson’s.”
The couple’s good humor regarding Jim’s challenges is both refreshing and a bit shocking. At times, their banter is reminiscent of watching an old Abbott and Costello comedy sketch.
“My wife gets nervous because I work around saws, and I’ve had plenty of injuries — putting drills in my fingers and everything else,” Jim explained.
“We went to the neurologist recently, and he looked at me in all seriousness and said, ‘Do you guys have a system in place when he’s using a power saw?’” Erren added with a giggle.
“I still have all 10 fingers, so I’m doing good,” Jim said, ending the sketch.
All jokes aside, Jim and Erren said they are incredibly grateful for the freedom that owning their own business brings to their lifestyle.
“Sometimes you’ll see me using a cane — I have some balance issues,” Jim admitted. “When I wake up, I know if it’s a bad day. I’ll tell her not much is getting done today. Being able to do this now with Parkinson’s has been a blessing.”
While Jim spends a lot of time in the workshop on their property at the corner of 38th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Erren splits her time between their reopened shop and the couple’s other newly acquired business, Logan Village Mall in Noblesville.
“I usually like to be in the store on a weekend,” said Jim, “because a lot of people will ask questions and I can answer them. And you also get a feel for what people are really looking for — I have a barn full of furniture that I can turn into something for them.”
Jim’s creations range from the quirky — like a high-top table with a base made out of an imported scooter from India — to the traditional dining table made from rustic, repurposed barn wood.
“I like making something unique that you’re never going to see anywhere else. I love to take old stuff and make it something different,” said Jim, pointing to an industrial-looking island at the front of the shop. “That was an architect’s cabinet — they used it to put their blueprints in — and I turned it into an island.”
No matter what changes are ahead or what the future holds, Erren said the couple’s faith is always the lens through which they view life.
“Honestly, some people laugh and say, ‘You guys are changing all the time,” she said. “But we’re Christians, and we listen to what God wants us to do, and we follow without hesitation. When you have a disease such as Parkinson’s, you really don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow, and we truly believe that God is preparing us for that.”
