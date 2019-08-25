PENDLETON – Zimbabwe may be far away in time and space for David Cloud’s careers class at Pendleton Heights High School, but photos of people pushing around a cartload of that African nation’s dollars to buy a loaf of bread provided a tangible visual of hyperinflation.
Though the discussion of economics may be enough to make the eyes of a 15-year-old glaze over, Cloud is trying to incorporate more of it in an engaging manner into his class lessons.
“One of the problems you run into is you can’t carry it around,” he said. “If you keep printing money, it eventually costs more to print it than its face value.”
Cloud said he always has taken an interdisciplinary approach to teaching his classes. But he received more encouragement over the summer as one of four high school teachers from Madison County participating in the “Teaching Economics in American History” seminar at the E.B. and Bertha C. Ball Center at Ball State University.
“I got an email, and when I saw that, I thought, ‘Hey, two things I love, history and economics,’” he said.
In spite of his personal interest in these dual subjects, Cloud said he can see the appeal of the seminar for social studies teachers who may be number shy.
“I hated economics in college. They were going over my head,” he said.
Cloud said it’s important for his students to understand that many of the economic concepts they may hear about on the news already have been tried. For instance, the Pilgrims, he said, were a failed experiment in communism.
“They almost all died that first winter, and the reason why is it doesn’t work,” he said. “We learned in the 1600s that communist economics doesn’t work except in your own family. It works in your family ‘cause you’ve got love.”
Wendi Rider, who teaches high school and college-level U.S. and world history at Elwood Jr.-Sr. High School, also took the seminar.
“Obviously, I have taught about the basics of economics for the Depression, but this gave me more resources,” she said. “I think there really is a lot of ignorance out there about basic economics. Sure, they understand the basics of supply and demand, but if you go beyond that, they’re at a loss. And economics is something they will have to deal with the rest of their lives.”
The idea for “Teaching Economics in American History” came from Chris Talley, chairman of the board, and Dane Starbuck , trustee, from the Winchester Foundation, who approached Ball Center Director Kathryn Kennison.
Though the center’s mission is to offer educational programs for the community, having one directed specifically toward teachers was new territory.
Workshops included topics, such as as “How Can Economics Illuminate History, Civics, and Economics?” and “Why Did the Colonists Succeed Economically without Finding Gold and Silver?” Participants also were given the books, “Common Sense Economics” and “Economic Episodes in American History,” to help them better understand economics and its historical impact.
Diane Watters, associate director of Ball Center, said the program has benefits for teachers and students.
Teachers, she said, may not be comfortable with teaching economic principals because they were trained in other subjects. The “Teaching Economics in American History” seminar gives teachers information from presenters, such as Steve Brown, who teaches advanced placement economics, they can incorporate easily into their lesson plans.
“He provided teachers with a handout that aligned the key concepts from the supplemental texts with the Indiana Academic Standard, so teachers know exactly where they can fuse the information into their current curriculum,” she said.
Helping students to view historical events with an economic lens can allow them to see how political and economic decisions have influenced their lives, Watters said.
“This knowledge and use of creative problem solving may help people from making the same mistakes twice.”
