ANDERSON — Every year, as Aaron Riley teaches his six American government classes at Anderson High School and professor Michael Frank teaches a required American government course at Anderson University, they inevitably have to talk about the subject of impeachment.
It’s been rare that the educators have been able to point to real-time examples — until now.
“A lot of these things are kind of abstract concepts,” Riley said. “Current events allow me to let the students know that as a teacher these are real events that happen in the real world.”
Depending on the discipline taught, most years there are current events, such as natural disasters, political controversies or interesting feature stories on which teachers can draw to bring their subject matters to life.
Impeachment often can be a sort of education footnote to classroom discussions, Riley said. But over the past several months, it’s taken up more time.
The level of student engagement varies, Riley said.
“It really depends on the class. In some classes it’s really the personality that students are just wanting to graduate, but in others, they really want to get into the subject,” he said.
Like every K-12 teacher, Riley is beholden to the Indiana standards for the subjects he teaches, so he follows a relatively strict timeline that may not always accommodate discussions of current events as they happen. In some instances, he said, he has to save the information for the appropriate time in a course, though there is a little time at the end of each class to teach current events.
“You’re trying to keep it as fresh in their memories as possible,” he said. “If it happens at the time that you’re trying to teach it, so much the better.”
What surprised him, Riley said, is how few people, not just his students, really understand what impeachment is and the process that makes it happen. For instance, many don’t understand that an impeachment is just the beginning of a process started by the House of Representatives that has to be acted on by the Senate, much like a prosecutor’s indictment is meaningless until a court decides to hear it.
“It surprised the students to learn that impeachment is not only for the president. Any elected federal government official can be impeached,” he said.
The students and others with whom Riley speaks about the impeachment process also become frustrated by how slowly it unfolds.
“They don’t realize how drawn out this process can be. Democracy — at least good democracy, is meant to take time,” he said. “Democracy is slow. Dictatorship is fast.”
Riley’s students also have gotten mired in their knowledge of former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment and don’t understand why the one against President Donald J. Trump is unfolding differently.
The students also sometimes try to put Riley on the spot by asking who he favors or what his opinion is. But he sidesteps those questions, preferring instead to play devil’s advocate, taking the position opposite to that of the st udent.
“I tell them no matter how flat the pancake is, there are always two sides,” he said. “When you’re a teenager, you think your point of view is the only one, the only right one.”
Frank, who serves as faculty adviser for college Republicans and Democrats, said he also faces a similar situation, often feeling like an umpire and calling himself “an equal opportunity offender.”
“The way that we approach things in our program is in a nonpartisan fashion,” he said. “I want them to look at things more critically than in a partisan fashion. I want them to confront what they see and think about it. We have to be able to look at the president and every member of Congress through a critical lens.”
For many teachers, a singular event like an impeachment presents a once-in-a-lifetime teaching opportunity, but Frank also was able to teach about it in real time with the 1998 impeachment of President Bill Clinton.
But many of his current students probably have little idea who Bill Clinton is or that he was impeached, Frank said.
“Their only memory is about Barack Obama,” he said.
Most semesters, there’s a national political issue brought to the forefront, so the singular issues discussed change all the time, Frank said. At one point, for instance, a great deal of discussion revolved about special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation and report, while during the Obama administration, there was a period where Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals dominated his classroom conversation.
And even when he talks about impeachment during the spring semester that started last week, Frank said he expects it to be a different discussion than that of last semester because of being in a different place in the process.
As a result, Frank can’t rely on last year’s lesson plan.
“Sometimes, I wish that I taught history or math because what’s changing from year to year? Not a lot.”
