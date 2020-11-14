It’s 6:30 a.m. in downtown Pendleton, and the aroma of fresh baked goods, bagels and coffee wafts down the sidewalk outside Sophie’s Bagels, luring new customers inside.
Sunny yellow walls and a kitschy mural of an elephant create a carefree atmosphere at the town’s newest eatery, where customers will usually find owner Krishna Lewis behind the counter.
A case brimming with New York-style bagels with flavors ranging from French toast and blueberry to garlic and asiago cheese greets visitors as they step through the door.
“I chose bagels as my main item because they are delicious. I’ve always loved them. And since carbs are back, I thought ‘Why not?’” explained Lewis. “It’s a good base for all the other things I serve.”
Bagel sandwiches are a popular choice of customers for breakfast and lunch, as are the house-made spreads that top the bagels. Bubble tea is another hot item. Soups, salads and pastries are all made in house as well, using organic ingredients and eco-friendly products.
“We serve organic coffees and teas, as well. Our bread for lunch sandwiches and our chips are locally sourced, and so is our coffee,” said Lewis, who is a vegetarian and also environmentally conscious. “Our packaging is all compostable, and our cutlery is made from cornstarch.”
About a century ago, the building that houses Sophie’s Bagels was a gas station. Now customers refuel their bodies there instead of their cars.
To pay homage to the building’s past, Lewis and her husband, Landy, who did a lot of the inside remodeling work, also installed garage doors that open to an outdoor patio that seats around 20, perfect for those wanting a fresh air dining experience during these times.
Ben Eades, a recent customer who owns a State Farm agency in nearby Fortville, gives the new shop two thumbs up. His wife, Amy, grew up close to Ann Arbor, Mich., where there is an abundance of bakeries that serve fresh bagels.
“As soon as we heard about Sophie’s, we knew we had to give it a shot,” he said. “Everything on the menu looked fantastic, but most of it starts with a good bagel foundation. We bought some of the French toast, chocolate chip, asiago cheese, and, of course, the everything bagels. All of the bagels were delicious.”
Opening up in the middle of a pandemic was a brave move, but Lewis knew it was time.
“We opened July 10,” she said. “I was nervous about opening during the pandemic, but I have been planning this for a year and a half, and I had held off as long as possible.”
After being a stay-at-home mom of five children for almost 20 years, Lewis was ready to see her dream of owning a restaurant come to life.
“(Being a stay-at-home mom) was challenging enough, but as the kids started growing up and moving out, I realized I would need something more to fill my time,” she said. “I’ve always had a passion for food and the healing properties of eating well and really paying attention to what we put into our bodies.”
The hours she keeps at Sophie’s give Lewis the flexibility she needs to be there for her 14-year-old twins, Shyam and Sophia, who also help out at the restaurant when they have time. Lewis’ oldest son, Landy, a 29-year-old veteran who was stationed in Afghanistan and later pursued a degree in business management via the GI Bill, manages the restaurant for his mom.
“I specifically chose to do breakfast and lunch because I did want to keep a good balance with working and parenting,” Lewis explained. “So, this way I still can pick up my kids from school every day and attend any after-school events they have going on.”
A native of Indy, Lewis has lived in nearby Lapel for the past 17 years.
“My husband started a hot rod shop, Trophy Girl Kustoms, in Pendleton about seven years ago, and we have grown to love that town, as well,” Lewis explained. “It was an obvious choice for me. I just felt like they needed a good spot to get a healthy bite to eat.”
No matter what they choose from the menu, Lewis hopes her customers leave feeling satisfied.
“To me there’s nothing worse than feeling remorse about eating too much fried or fatty foods after you’ve left a restaurant. Here you can feel good about what you’ve eaten.”
