ANDERSON — Maestro Richard “Rick” Sowers plans to retire as the conductor of Anderson Symphony Orchestra in May 2024, the end of next season.
Sowers said that he planned to retire last year, but that the pandemic and the installation of a new executive director nearly two years ago put those plans on hold.
“With the pandemic and our bringing on a new executive director, we felt the timing was not ideal for the orchestra.”
“But now that our new executive director is settled in, and we appear to be managing COVID-19 issues, I decided the time was right to make this change following the end of the next season,” he said in a letter to ASO musicians past and present.
Darla Sallee, the orchestra’s executive director, called Sowers’ eventual retirement, the end of an era, as he has been the conductor since 1989 and is its longest-serving director, according to an ASO fact sheet.
At the end of the 2020-2021 academic year, Sowers retired as a professor of music at Anderson University after 37 years. He and his wife then relocated to Chicago, where two of their three kids reside. Retirement from the ASO position, he said, would let him be fully present with his family in Chicago.
Even with his impending retirement, Sowers said he has no plans to stop conducting but will do so on his own terms.
So far, Sowers’ nearly 33-year career with the ASO has provided him memorable occasions, one of which was a Broadway-themed concert in 2015. Former students and vocalist Lawrence Brownlee, a regular performer at the Metropolitan Opera in New York City, performed during the concert.
Sallee called Sowers a “natural-born teacher/educator,” saying he’s taught her so much about classical music as well as what exactly an executive director does.
The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic may have kept folks from gathering, but it couldn’t keep a friendship from forming.
“With navigating the pandemic and live performances, we’ve really kind of bonded over trying to push through that crisis,” she said.
“Not only the issues I deal with, with the ASO, but life issues as well, he’s just been a great friend and someone to bounce things off of.”
Sallee called Sowers’ plans for departure bittersweet, saying that while she understands his desire to be with family, she will miss their friendship.
A search committee is being formed, she said, to find a new music director. The committee will choose some candidates who will direct a concert. From there, a final decision will be made.