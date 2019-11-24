ALEXANDRIA – When presented with an opportunity to work on any subject she liked for a project at Alexandria Intermediate School, there was no doubt what Brynley Dowden planned to research.
“I’ve always loved the ocean. I always wanted to be a veterinarian for ocean life,” the sixth grader said. “I remember every project, I hoped we’d do something for oceans.”
Brynley, 11, got her wish the first grading period of the year through the Genius Hour project at Alexandria Intermediate School.
The Genius Hour is what in education circles is referred to as a passion project.
As part of her project, Brynley chose to raise money to fight ocean pollution. She narrowed down her options for giving to 4ocean and Oceana.
“Most of the ones were for the United States, but these ones were worldwide,” she said.
In the end, she liked that 4ocean made bracelets out of plastic rubbish found in the oceans. She borrowed a food truck from a family member and sold snow cones and drinks at football games to raise money so she could buy a dozen bracelets at $20 each to give to her classmates.
The first nine-week grading period, the school’s sixth graders were allowed to choose an individual area of focus that included research, create a Google slide presentation and speak in front of the class. One student brought in rats, and another taught her classmates origami, the Japanese art of paper folding.
“A lot of them chose the hands-on things line how to make a comic strip,” said Shannon Howell, who teaches a high-ability sixth-grade class at Alexandria Intermediate.
Her classmates were so impressed with the philanthropic part of Brynley’s project, they wanted to raise money as a group by selling origami and having schoolmates pay a quarter to guess how many pieces of candy are in a jar, for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The students are scheduled on Dec. 6 to take a field trip to Indianapolis where they will hand over the money they collected through various activities to radio station WZPL’s annual Make-A-Wish Request-A-Thon.
“They are the ones who brought in the candy. They’re the ones who brought in the jars,” Howell said. “They can’t wait every day to count the money.”
Students probably will go back to doing individual projects for the grading period that starts in January.
Howell said she wanted students to have an opportunity to learn about things that aren’t a part of the standard curriculum.
“I wanted them to research something and learn something that they could teach us,” the 21-year classroom veteran said.
Students are allowed to work on their passion project during the Genius Hour on Fridays if they have gotten all their other required work for the week done, Howell said.
“It gives them some kind of motivation to get their work done,” she said.
The students love working on their projects so much, they sometimes convince their parents to drop them off early at school so they can work on them, Howell said.
“They don’t always have fun learning what we’re supposed to teach. It gives them something to be excited about,” she said. “It’s important for them to have the choice in their learning,” she said.
Addie Bates, 12, taught her class sign language through the first grading period’s Genius Hour project.
“She let us go like free and do whatever we wanted to teach the class, so I think this is how I learned something different,” she said.
