“For, as I draw closer and closer to the end, I travel in the circle, nearer and nearer to the beginning.”
This is a favorite Dickens quote from “A Tale of Two Cities,” and as I contemplate the finality of high school amidst a pandemic, I discover this quote embodies my emotions and perspective.
Four years ago, I was preparing to attend Lapel High School as both a freshman and new student. I was experiencing quite an eclectic mix of feelings at that time. Sorrow of leaving my previous school. Anticipation of a new season at Lapel. And, perhaps most of all, uncertainty within the conspicuous unknown. Four years later, I find myself completing my senior year online at my bedroom desk, and I am experiencing emotions that parallel those of my freshman self. Sorrow for the deep loss to the insatiable grasp of COVID-19. Anticipation of a new season at Calvin University. And, perhaps most of all, uncertainty within the unprecedented quarantine. Indeed, upon finishing the circle of my high school years, I return to the beginning.
However, the beginning and end are not the totality of my memories at Lapel, for true life often happens in between the destinations. While any words will be inadequate to capture my sincere gratitude for these past four years, I will attempt nonetheless. Since the initial day of freshman year, I have been surrounded by an authentic, supportive community. First, my family has incessantly upheld and encouraged me in every facet of life — faith, academics, tennis, theater. I often discover that my achievements or character are less of my own ability, but rather a representation of the loving support of my family. I love you all. Second, one of the first Bulldogs I met was Mr. Willis, our current high school principal; he intentionally invests in personal relationships with students that are built upon empathy, consideration and sacrifice. Furthermore, my teachers and coaches have deeply invested in my academic, emotional and future welfare. Through the sweet calculus problems, diagrammed sentences, Spanish conversation days and chemistry dances, I have discovered that my teachers truly care about every student and their future success. To my teachers, thank you for the seeds you have faithfully sown these past four years; your sacrifices today will be tomorrow’s bountiful harvest. Finally, my friends. The extraordinary individuals who have traversed this road along my side. A road that journeyed onto tennis courts, tracks and cross country courses. A road that weaved through crazy student sections and late game nights filled with laughter and ice cream. One that dove into the daunting abyss of AP tests and SAT exams. The path that skipped across the illuminated stage of show choir performances. Even a road that crossed the ocean to the vibrant mercados of Barcelona and historic streets of London. Thank you to each of my friends for loving me well. I hope I have done likewise.
With the beginning, middle and end of the circle complete, one pertinent question remains unanswered: What occupies the center of my circle? What is the main focus — the sole purpose — around which I revolve?
Glorifying God.
The ultimate end in my life is to love God and love others; the circle itself is just the means to this end. And here is the secret that God has continually revealed throughout the circle: He will be with me at every point. Just as every point on a circle is equidistant from the center, God’s presence and plan for my life — and that of every human being — will be constant and unchanging. Consequently, in the ambiguity of this pandemic, I can trust a good God. This does not mean that I suppress or ignore the genuine emotions of anger, confusion, indifference and grief. I weep, and it hurts. However, tears are often the water God uses for growth and renewed life. While I do not believe He causes broken things to occur, I believe God utilizes them for His glory and our future welfare. Therefore, I confidently press on in light of this beautiful truth, holding close the blessings of today. Holding dear the memories of the past four years. And holding tightly the God whose love is the center of my circle.
Jesse McCurdy was awarded a National Merit scholarship this week as one of the top 1% of students in the nation.