ANDERSON — TeenWorks, a program dedicated to developing youth in Indiana is slated to host its second iteration this summer.
Last year was the program's inaugural year in Madison County; nearly 26 teens served in non-profits, including Habitat for Humanity, Anderson First Church of the Nazarene and Operation Love Ministries, according to Taylor Willy, director of development for TeenWorks.
This year's goal is to have about 75 teens employed via the program.
Executive Director for Operation Love Ministries Andrea Baker said they enjoyed having the teens, saying they were a huge help.
According to her, the teens did everything from prepping a community garden to deep cleaning the food pantry.
Baker said it's uncertain whether both organizations will collaborate again. As of April 4, the contract is being negotiated.
In addition to serving in local nonprofits, applicants are employees of TeenWorks, according to Willy.
In order to join, high school students ages 14 to 18 can apply for the six-week summer program.
Applicants are eventually interviewed by adult staff members. Most will be hired, according to Willy.
Underserved and underrepresented populations are a focus for the organization.
Those in the program will work and learn professional development skills, which include budgeting, writing resumes and applying for scholarships.
Those who complete the summer program qualify for Pro program, which lasts the entire school year from August to May.
The April 1 application deadline has come and gone. However, applications are being accepted until April 30, according to Willy.