ALEXANDRIA — How do we decide who is crazy and who is sane? The play "The Curious Savage" wrestles with that question in a profound and quirky way.
“I chose this show for its beautiful, wonderful, unique and funny characters,” said Brian Shetterly, who will direct performances of the play this coming weekend at The Commons Theatre in Alexandria.
The play is set at the Cloisters, a high-end mental asylum. Ethel Savage, played by Susan Hill, is sent there for being frivolous with the family financials. As the conflict with her three greedy children intensifies, she befriends the eccentric, charming residents.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, seating is limited and no tickets will be sold at the door.
Tickets can be reserved by calling 765-639-3282 or at https://www.thecommonstheatre.org. Adult tickets are $10. Student tickets are $7. Preschool tickets are $3. The theater is at 204 W. Church St.
