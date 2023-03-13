ALEXANDRIA — For some, a musical set in 1958 will appeal to a sense of history. To others, it will bring back vivid memories.
First Baptist Church in Alexandria is kicking off its new drama ministry with a performance of "The Marvelous Wonderettes" at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
"The Marvelous Wonderettes" is a classic play about four girls who fill in as performers on their prom night. The girls sing pop songs from that time, including "Lollipop" and "Mr. Sandman," according to co-director Tommy Thompson.
That's just in Act One. The second act takes place 10 years later. The four return to their old stomping ground and perform '60s songs at their high school reunion.
Pastor Michael Deutsch said plays like this might happen once a year or so at the Alexandria church. Multiple theater performances would be difficult to manage along with other church activities, he explained.
Though not a particularly religious play, "The Marvelous Wonderettes" will serve a holy purpose at First Baptist Church — to provide an opportunity to share some laughs and maybe some concessions with loved ones — Deutsch said.