I never realized just how much school really meant to me until this year. After visiting my school recently to reminisce, I realized just how much all the little things meant. The teachers, the classes, friends, prom and homecoming all helped me grow so much over the years, and it’s devastating that everything I loved was ripped away so suddenly.
If this had happened during the first three years of high school, I probably would have been overjoyed to avoid getting up early, going to school and being forced to sit through classes a majority of the day. But now, I want nothing more than to return to the one place I spent a majority of my year.
This was supposed to be the best year yet of high school, the grand finale, but now we no longer get that privilege. We should be spending this time with our friends walking the hallways laughing, getting to talk to the teachers and finishing our classes in preparation for graduation. But instead, we now get to sit at home doing classes online due to something we can’t control.
To the teachers I’ve had during high school, thank you for everything you have done throughout the years. You’ve all helped me grow and discover the things I want to do in life, and you were always there when I needed guidance and helped me during some of the most difficult times through school. You never stop caring about your students, and you always try to get us to do our best. You’re always there when we need help or when we just struggle with what we want to do with our futures, and you never lose hope in who we can be or what we can do with our lives.
While every teacher made an impact, some made memories I’ll never forget, and for that, I want to thank them. Mrs. Decker, you always made English so much fun, even through the times we were working on things that weren’t really all that fun. Mr. Fisher, you always put a smile on my face through every class, despite my lack of enthusiasm for math. Mrs. Blake, you were one of those teachers that made me look forward to classes, as you always made them so fun and entertaining that it was hard to not smile and laugh through them. To Mrs. Hensley, you made one of my most anticipated classes everything I thought it would be and more.
To all the other seniors, I’m so sorry that our year was cut short, but don’t give up! We’re so close and we still have so much to look forward to within the near future. For those of you who are discouraged by the loss of some friends, stay in contact because although high school may have ended, you could have those friends for the rest of your life. We need to band together now more than ever even in the little things, especially when all of this is over, and I can’t wait to see some of you again. I wish you all the best with college, and I hope you all get to achieve whatever dreams you have for your future.
To the freshmen, sophomores and juniors, let this be a lesson to never take things for granted and to spend every day enjoying the opportunities you have. The senior class had a lot of our opportunities for the rest of the year ripped away in a single second, but you guys have so many chances after this to enjoy the time you have left in high school. I know it’s not always the best and I know that sometimes it can seem redundant and annoying, but trust me, they can be some of the best years of your life if you let them be. Enjoy each sports event, every homecoming and prom, and most importantly, enjoy every second of the day, because high school may be the best years yet.
While times may be hard, I’m excited to see what the future holds. Seniors, stay strong and don’t lose hope!