THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Tact is the ability to describe others as they see themselves.” — Abraham Lincoln
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, APRIL 1, the 91st day of 2021. There are 274 days left in the year. This is April Fool’s Day.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 1, 1954, the United States Air Force Academy was established by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
10 YEARS AGO
Afghans angry over the burning of a Quran at a small Florida church stormed a U.N. compound in northern Afghanistan, killing seven foreigners, including four Nepalese guards.
ON THIS DATE
In 1945, American forces launched the amphibious invasion of Okinawa during World War II. (U.S. forces succeeded in capturing the Japanese island on June 22.)
In 1970, President Richard M. Nixon signed a measure banning cigarette advertising on radio and television, to take effect after Jan. 1, 1971.
In 1972, the first Major League Baseball players’ strike began; it lasted 12 days.
In 1976, Apple Computer was founded by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne.
In 1984, Marvin Gaye was shot to death by his father, Marvin Gay (correct), Sr. in Los Angeles, the day before the recording star’s 45th birthday. (The elder Gay pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and received probation.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Don Hastings is 87.
Actor Ali MacGraw is 82.
Actor Annette O’Toole is 69.
Singer Susan Boyle is 60.
Actor Jessica Collins is 50.
Rapper-actor METHOD MAN is 50.
Movie directors Albert and Allen Hughes are 49.
Former tennis player Magdalena Maleeva is 46.
Singer Bijou Phillips is 41.
Country singer Hillary Scott (Lady A) is 35.
