THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Our wisdom comes from our experience, and our experience comes from our foolishness.” — Sacha Guitry, Russian-born French actor-writer-director (1885-1957)
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1, the 92nd day of 2020. There are 274 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 1, 1976, Apple Computer was founded by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne.
10 YEARS AGO
Roman Catholic cardinals across Europe used their Holy Thursday sermons to defend Pope Benedict XVI from accusations he’d played a role in covering up sex abuse scandals.
ON THIS DATE
In 1891, the Wrigley Co. was founded in Chicago by William Wrigley, Jr.
In 1954, the United States Air Force Academy was established by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
In 1963, New York City’s daily newspapers resumed publishing after settlement was reached in a 114-day strike.
In 1970, President Richard M. Nixon signed a measure banning cigarette advertising on radio and television, to take effect after Jan. 1, 1971.
In 1984, Marvin Gaye was shot to death by his father, Marvin Gay Sr. in Los Angeles, the day before the recording star’s 45th birthday. (The elder Gay pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and received probation.)
In 2003, American troops entered a hospital in Nasiriyah, Iraq, and rescued Army Pfc. Jessica Lynch, who had been held prisoner since her unit was ambushed on March 23.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress Jane Powell is 91.
Actor Don Hastings (“As the World Turns”) is 86.
Baseball Hall of Famer Phil Niekro is 81.
Actress Ali MacGraw is 81.
Actress Annette O’Toole is 68.
Singer SUSAN BOYLE is 59.
Actress Jessica Collins is 49.
Actor Josh Zuckerman is 35.
Country singer Hillary Scott (Lady Antebellum) is 34.
