THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“One way to get the most out of life is to look upon it as an adventure.” — William Feather

TODAY IS

Today is SATURDAY, APRIL 10, the 100th day of 2021. There are 265 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Robinson

Jackie Robinson, first African American to ever be admitted into the major leagues, photographed right after he signed his contract with the Brooklyn Dodgers at the Dodgers office, April 10, 1947. (AP Photo)

On April 10, 1947, Brooklyn Dodgers President Branch Rickey purchased the contract of Jackie Robinson from the Montreal Royals.

10 YEARS AGO

The House Homeland Security Committee examined Muslim extremism in America during a hearing punctuated by tearful testimony and angry recriminations.

ON THIS DATE

In 1912, the British liner RMS Titanic set sail from Southampton, England, on its ill-fated maiden voyage.

In 1972, the United States and the Soviet Union joined some 70 nations in signing an agreement banning biological warfare.

In 1981, imprisoned IRA hunger striker Bobby Sands was declared the winner of a by-election to the British Parliament.

In 2005, Tiger Woods won his fourth Masters with a spectacular finish of birdies and bogeys.

In 2015, the Apple Watch made its debut.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

People Mandy Moore

FILE - Mandy Moore arrives at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. on Jan. 12, 2020, Moore announced the birth of her first child, a son named August Harrison Goldsmith, on her Instagram Tuesday. “Gus is here,” Moore wrote in the post along with a photo. This is the first child for Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith, a musician she married in 2018. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Football Hall of Famer John Madden is 85.

Actor Steven Seagal is 69.

Singer-producer Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds is 63.

Olympic gold medal speedskater Cathy Turner is 59.

R&B singer Kenny Lattimore is 54.

Actor Laura Bell Bundy is 40.

Actor Chyler Leigh is 39.

Singer MANDY MOORE is 37.

Actor Haley Joel Osment is 33.

Country singer Maren Morris is 31.

