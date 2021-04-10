THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“One way to get the most out of life is to look upon it as an adventure.” — William Feather
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, APRIL 10, the 100th day of 2021. There are 265 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 10, 1947, Brooklyn Dodgers President Branch Rickey purchased the contract of Jackie Robinson from the Montreal Royals.
10 YEARS AGO
The House Homeland Security Committee examined Muslim extremism in America during a hearing punctuated by tearful testimony and angry recriminations.
ON THIS DATE
In 1912, the British liner RMS Titanic set sail from Southampton, England, on its ill-fated maiden voyage.
In 1972, the United States and the Soviet Union joined some 70 nations in signing an agreement banning biological warfare.
In 1981, imprisoned IRA hunger striker Bobby Sands was declared the winner of a by-election to the British Parliament.
In 2005, Tiger Woods won his fourth Masters with a spectacular finish of birdies and bogeys.
In 2015, the Apple Watch made its debut.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Football Hall of Famer John Madden is 85.
Actor Steven Seagal is 69.
Singer-producer Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds is 63.
Olympic gold medal speedskater Cathy Turner is 59.
R&B singer Kenny Lattimore is 54.
Actor Laura Bell Bundy is 40.
Actor Chyler Leigh is 39.
Singer MANDY MOORE is 37.
Actor Haley Joel Osment is 33.
Country singer Maren Morris is 31.
