“We are what we pretend to be, so we must be careful about what we pretend to be.” — Kurt Vonnegut, American author (born 1922, died this date in 2007)
Today is SATURDAY, APRIL 11, the 102nd day of 2020. There are 264 days left in the year.
On April 11, 1965, dozens of tornadoes raked six Midwestern states on Palm Sunday, killing 271 people.
Thousands of people stood in the streets of Poland’s cities in a silent tribute to President Lech Kaczynski and the other 95 people killed in a plane crash the day before.
In 1814, Napoleon Bonaparte abdicated as Emperor of the French and was banished to the island of Elba. (Napoleon later escaped from Elba and returned to power in March 1815, until his downfall in the Battle of Waterloo in June 1815.)
In 1865, President Abraham Lincoln spoke to a crowd outside the White House, saying, “We meet this evening, not in sorrow, but in gladness of heart.” (It was the last public address Lincoln would deliver.)
In 1951, President Harry S. Truman relieved Gen. Douglas MacArthur of his commands in the Far East.
In 1980, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission issued regulations specifically prohibiting sexual harassment of workers by supervisors.
In 1981, President Ronald Reagan returned to the White House from the hospital, 12 days after he was wounded in an assassination attempt.
Ethel Kennedy is 92.
Actor Joel Grey is 88.
Actress Louise Lasser is 81.
Actor Bill Irwin is 70.
Country singer-songwriter Jim Lauderdale is 63.
Songwriter-producer Daryl Simmons is 63.
Country singer Steve Azar is 56.
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock is 54.
Actor Vicellous Shannon is 49.
Actress TRICIA HELFER is 46.
