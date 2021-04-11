TODAY IS
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 11, 1945, during World War II, American soldiers liberated the Nazi concentration camp Buchenwald in Germany.
10 YEARS AGO
A bloody, four-month standoff in the West African nation of Ivory Coast ended when troops loyal to the elected president, Alassane Ouattara, routed and captured his rival, Laurent Gbagbo, the longtime strongman who’d lost the vote but refused to give up power.
ON THIS DATE
In 1814, Napoleon Bonaparte abdicated as Emperor of the French and was banished to the island of Elba. (Napoleon later escaped from Elba and returned to power in March 1815, until his downfall in the Battle of Waterloo in June 1815.)
In 1865, President Abraham Lincoln spoke to a crowd outside the White House, saying, “We meet this evening, not in sorrow, but in gladness of heart.” (It was the last public address Lincoln would deliver.)
In 1947, Jackie Robinson of the Brooklyn Dodgers played in an exhibition against the New York Yankees at Ebbets Field, four days before his regular-season debut that broke baseball’s color line. (The Dodgers won, 14-6.)
In 1968, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed into law the Civil Rights Act of 1968, which included the Fair Housing Act, a week after the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.
In 1996, 7-year-old Jessica Dubroff, who hoped to become the youngest person to fly cross-country, was killed along with her father and flight instructor when their plane crashed after takeoff from Cheyenne, Wyoming.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Ethel Kennedy is 93.
Movie writer-director John Milius is 77.
Actor Peter Riegert is 74.
Movie director Carl Franklin is 72.
Actor Bill Irwin is 71.
Actor Lucky Vanous is 60.
Actor TRICIA HELFER is 47.
Rock musician Chris Gaylor (The All-American Rejects) is 42.
Actor Kelli Garner is 37.
Singer Joss Stone is 34.
