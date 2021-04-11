TODAY IS

Today is SUNDAY, APRIL 11, the 101st day of 2021. There are 264 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

WWII Buchenwald Camp

American troops of the Third American Army helped liberate the notorious prison camp at Buchenwald, Germany on April 30, 1945. Soldier is viewing a pile of ashes outside the crematorium -- all that remains of many prisoners cremated by the Nazis. The Buchenwald concentration camp was liberated on April 11, 1945 by four soldiers in the Sixth Armored Division of the US Third Army. (AP Photo)

On April 11, 1945, during World War II, American soldiers liberated the Nazi concentration camp Buchenwald in Germany.

10 YEARS AGO

A bloody, four-month standoff in the West African nation of Ivory Coast ended when troops loyal to the elected president, Alassane Ouattara, routed and captured his rival, Laurent Gbagbo, the longtime strongman who’d lost the vote but refused to give up power. 

ON THIS DATE

In 1814, Napoleon Bonaparte abdicated as Emperor of the French and was banished to the island of Elba. (Napoleon later escaped from Elba and returned to power in March 1815, until his downfall in the Battle of Waterloo in June 1815.)

In 1865, President Abraham Lincoln spoke to a crowd outside the White House, saying, “We meet this evening, not in sorrow, but in gladness of heart.” (It was the last public address Lincoln would deliver.)

In 1947, Jackie Robinson of the Brooklyn Dodgers played in an exhibition against the New York Yankees at Ebbets Field, four days before his regular-season debut that broke baseball’s color line. (The Dodgers won, 14-6.)

In 1968, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed into law the Civil Rights Act of 1968, which included the Fair Housing Act, a week after the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.

In 1996, 7-year-old Jessica Dubroff, who hoped to become the youngest person to fly cross-country, was killed along with her father and flight instructor when their plane crashed after takeoff from Cheyenne, Wyoming.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Celebrity Birthdays - April 11-17

FILE - Tricia Helfer poses for a portrait to promote the television series "Van Helsing" on day one of Comic-Con International on July 18, 2019, in San Diego. Helfer turns 47 on April 11. (Photo by Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP, File)

Ethel Kennedy is 93.

Movie writer-director John Milius is 77.

Actor Peter Riegert is 74.

Movie director Carl Franklin is 72.

Actor Bill Irwin is 71. 

Actor Lucky Vanous is 60.

Actor TRICIA HELFER is 47.

Rock musician Chris Gaylor (The All-American Rejects) is 42.

Actor Kelli Garner is 37.

Singer Joss Stone is 34. 

