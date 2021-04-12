THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“All change is not growth, as all movement is not forward.” — Ellen Glasgow
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, APRIL 12, the 102nd day of 2021. There are 263 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 12, 1945, President Franklin D. Roosevelt died of a cerebral hemorrhage in Warm Springs, Georgia, at age 63; he was succeeded by Vice President Harry S. Truman.
10 YEARS AGO
Japan ranked its nuclear crisis at the highest possible severity on an international scale — the same level as the 1986 Chernobyl disaster — even as it insisted radiation leaks were declining at its tsunami-crippled nuclear plant.
ON THIS DATE
In 1861, the Civil War began as Confederate forces opened fire on Fort Sumter in South Carolina.
In 1877, the catcher’s mask was first used in a baseball game by James Tyng of Harvard in a game against the Lynn Live Oaks.
In 1963, civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. was arrested and jailed in Birmingham, Alabama, charged with contempt of court and parading without a permit. (During his time behind bars, King wrote his “Letter from Birmingham Jail.”)
In 1989, former boxing champion Sugar Ray Robinson died in Culver City, Calif., at age 67; radical activist Abbie Hoffman was found dead at his home in New Hope, Pa., at age 52.
In 2015, Hillary Rodham Clinton jumped back into presidential politics, announcing in a video her much-awaited second campaign for the White House.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Jane Withers is 95.
Jazz musician Herbie Hancock is 81.
Actor ED O’NEILL is 75.
Talk show host David Letterman is 74.
Singer Pat Travers is 67.
Actor Andy Garcia is 65.
Country singer Vince Gill is 64.
Country singer Deryl Dodd is 57.
Actor Alicia Coppola is 53.
Actor Shannen Doherty is 50.
