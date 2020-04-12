THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“The surest test of discipline is its absence.” — Clara Barton (1821-1912)
TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, APRIL 12, the 103rd day of 2020. There are 263 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 12, 1861, the Civil War began as Confederate forces opened fire on Fort Sumter in South Carolina.
10 YEARS AGO
President BARACK OBAMA opened a 47-nation nuclear summit in Washington, boosted by Ukraine’s announcement that it would give up its weapons-grade uranium.
ON THIS DATE
In 1912, Clara Barton, the founder of the American Red Cross, died in Glen Echo, Maryland, at age 90.
In 1945, President Franklin D. Roosevelt died of a cerebral hemorrhage in Warm Springs, Georgia, at age 63; he was succeeded by Vice President Harry S. Truman.
In 1955, the Salk vaccine against polio was declared safe and effective.
In 1963, civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. was arrested and jailed in Birmingham, Alabama, charged with contempt of court and parading without a permit. (During his time behind bars, King wrote his “Letter from Birmingham Jail.”)
In 2009, American cargo ship captain Richard Phillips was rescued from Somali pirates by U.S. Navy snipers who shot and killed three of the hostage-takers.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Children’s author Beverly Cleary is 104.
Jazz musician Herbie Hancock is 80.
Rock singer John Kay (Steppenwolf) is 76.
Actor ED O’NEILL is 74.
Talk show host David Letterman is 73.
Singer Pat Travers is 66.
Actor Andy Garcia is 64.
Country singer Vince Gill is 63.
Actress Shannen Doherty is 49.
Actress Claire Danes is 41.
