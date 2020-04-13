THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“In the landscape of extinction, precision is next to godliness.” — Samuel Beckett, Irish poet and playwright (born this date in 1906, died 1989)
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, APRIL 13, the 104th day of 2020. There are 262 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 13, 1964, SIDNEY POITIER became the first black performer in a leading role to win an Academy Award for his performance in “Lilies of the Field.”
10 YEARS AGO
First lady Michelle Obama and Dr. Jill Biden paid a surprise visit to Haiti, the scene of a devastating earthquake three months earlier.
ON THIS DATE
In 1860, the Pony Express completed its inaugural run from St. Joseph, Mo. to Sacramento, Calif. in 10 days.
In 1970, Apollo 13, four-fifths of the way to the moon, was crippled when a tank containing liquid oxygen burst. (The astronauts managed to return safely.)
In 1992, the Great Chicago Flood took place as the city’s century-old tunnel system and adjacent basements filled with water from the Chicago River.
In 1997, Tiger Woods became the youngest person to win the Masters Tournament and the first player of partly African heritage to claim a major golf title.
In 2005, a defiant Eric Rudolph pleaded guilty to carrying out the deadly bombing at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics and three other attacks in back-to-back court appearances in Birmingham, Alabama, and Atlanta.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Edward Fox is 83.
Actor Paul Sorvino is 81.
Actor Tony Dow is 75.
Singer Al Green is 74.
Actor RON PERLMAN is 70.
Singer Peabo Bryson is 69.
Actress-comedian Caroline Rhea is 56.
Actor Ricky Schroder is 50.
Rock singer Aaron Lewis (Staind) is 48.
Baseball outfielder Hunter Pence is 37.
