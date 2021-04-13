TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, APRIL 13, the 103rd day of 2021. There are 262 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 13, 1970, Apollo 13, four-fifths of the way to the moon, was crippled when a tank containing liquid oxygen burst. (The astronauts managed to return safely.)
10 YEARS AGO
A federal jury in San Francisco convicted baseball slugger Barry Bonds of a single charge of obstruction of justice, but failed to reach a verdict on the three counts at the heart of allegations that he’d knowingly used steroids and human growth hormone and lied to a grand jury about it. (Bonds’ conviction for obstruction was ultimately overturned.)
ON THIS DATE
In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt dedicated the Jefferson Memorial in Washington, D.C. on the 200th anniversary of the third American president’s birth.
In 1964, Sidney Poitier became the first Black performer in a leading role to win an Academy Award for his performance in “Lilies of the Field.”
In 1992, the Great Chicago Flood took place as the city’s century-old tunnel system and adjacent basements filled with water from the Chicago River. “The Bridges of Madison County,” a romance novel by Robert James Waller, was published by Warner Books.
In 1997, Tiger Woods became the youngest person to win the Masters Tournament and the first player of partly African heritage to claim a major golf title.
In 2005, a defiant Eric Rudolph pleaded guilty to carrying out the deadly bombing at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics and three other attacks in back-to-back court appearances in Birmingham, Alabama, and Atlanta.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Paul Sorvino is 82.
Rock musician Jack Casady is 77.
Actor Tony Dow is 76.
Singer Al Green is 75.
Actor Ron Perlman is 71.
Singer PEABO BRYSON is 70.
Actor-comedian Caroline Rhea is 57.
Actor Ricky Schroder is 51.
Rock singer Aaron Lewis (Staind) is 49.
