THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“I am a man of fixed and unbending principles, the first of which is to be flexible at all times.” — Everett Dirksen, American politician (1896-1969)
TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, APRIL 14, the 105th day of 2020. There are 261 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 14, 1865, President ABRAHAM LINCOLN was shot and mortally wounded by John Wilkes Booth during a performance of “Our American Cousin” at Ford’s Theater in Washington.
10 YEARS AGO
A magnitude-7 earthquake in a remote Tibetan region of China killed some 2,700 people and injured more than 10,000.
ON THIS DATE
In 1912, the British liner RMS Titanic collided with an iceberg in the North Atlantic at 11:40 p.m. ship’s time and began sinking. (The ship went under two hours and 40 minutes later with the loss of 1,514 lives.)
In 1935, the “Black Sunday” dust storm descended upon the central Plains, turning a sunny afternoon into total darkness.
In 1939, the John Steinbeck novel “The Grapes of Wrath” was first published by Viking Press.
In 1981, the first test flight of America’s first operational space shuttle, the Columbia, ended successfully with a landing at Edwards Air Force Base in California.
In 2004, in a historic policy shift, President George W. Bush endorsed Israel’s plan to hold on to part of the West Bank in any final peace settlement with the Palestinians; he also ruled out Palestinian refugees returning to Israel, bringing strong criticism from the Palestinians.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Country singer Loretta Lynn is 88.
Actress Julie Christie is 80.
Retired MLB All-Star Pete Rose is 79.
Actor-turned-race car driver Brian Forster is 60.
Actor Brad Garrett is 60.
Actress Catherine Dent is 55.
Baseball Hall of Famer Greg Maddux is 54.
Actor Adrien Brody is 47.
Actor Antwon Tanner is 45.
Actress SARAH MICHELLE GELLAR is 43.
