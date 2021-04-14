THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“We are no longer happy so soon as we wish to be happier.” — Walter Savage Landor
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14, the 104th day of 2021. There are 261 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 14, 1912, the British liner RMS Titanic collided with an iceberg in the North Atlantic at 11:40 p.m. ship’s time and began sinking. (The ship went under two hours and 40 minutes later with the loss of 1,514 lives.)
10 YEARS AGO
Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi rolled defiantly through the streets of Tripoli the same day NATO air strikes shook the city.
ON THIS DATE
In 1828, the first edition of Noah Webster’s “American Dictionary of the English Language” was published.
In 1865, President Abraham Lincoln was shot and mortally wounded by John Wilkes Booth during a performance of “Our American Cousin” at Ford’s Theater in Washington.
In 1910, President William Howard Taft became the first U.S. chief executive to throw the ceremonial first pitch at a baseball game as the Washington Senators beat the Philadelphia Athletics 3-0.
In 1965, the state of Kansas hanged Richard Hickock and Perry Smith for the 1959 “In Cold Blood” murders of Herbert Clutter, his wife, Bonnie, and two of their children, Nancy and Kenyon.
In 1981, the first test flight of America’s first operational space shuttle, the Columbia, ended successfully with a landing at Edwards Air Force Base in California.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Country singer Loretta Lynn is 89.
Retired MLB All-Star Pete Rose is 80.
Actor John Shea is 73.
Actor-turned-race car driver Brian Forster is 61.
Actor Brad Garrett is 61.
Baseball Hall of Famer Greg Maddux is 55.
Actor Adrien Brody is 48.
Actor Antwon Tanner is 46.
Actor SARAH MICHELLE GELLAR is 44.
Actor Christian Alexander is 31.
