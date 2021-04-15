THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Every portrait that is painted with feeling is a portrait of the artist, not of the sitter.” — Oscar Wilde
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, APRIL 15, the 105th day of 2021. There are 260 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 15, 1947, Jackie Robinson, baseball’s first Black major league player, made his official debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers on opening day at Ebbets Field. (The Dodgers defeated the Boston Braves, 5-3.)
10 YEARS AGO
The first of three days of tornadoes to strike the central and southern U.S. began; according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, there were an estimated 177 twisters and at least 38 fatalities.
ON THIS DATE
In 1452, artist and inventor Leonardo da Vinci was born in or near the Tuscan town of Vinci.
In 1865, President Abraham Lincoln died nine hours after being shot the night before by John Wilkes Booth at Ford’s Theater in Washington; Andrew Johnson became the nation’s 17th president.
In 1990, legendary film star Greta Garbo died in New York at age 84.
In 2013, two bombs made from pressure cookers exploded at the Boston Marathon finish line, killing two women and an 8-year-old boy and injuring more than 260. Suspected bomber Tamerlan Tsarnaev died in a shootout with police; his brother, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, was tried, convicted and sentenced to death.
In 2019, fire swept across the top of the Notre Dame Cathedral as the soaring Paris landmark underwent renovations; the blaze collapsed the cathedral’s spire and spread to one of its landmark rectangular towers, but fire officials said the church’s structure had been saved.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Author and politician Jeffrey Archer is 81.
Rock singer-guitarist Dave Edmunds is 78.
Actor Michael Tucci is 75.
Columnist Heloise is 70.
Actor-screenwriter Emma Thompson is 62.
Olympic gold, silver and bronze medal swimmer Dara Torres is 54.
Country singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton is 43.
Actor-writer Seth Rogen is 39.
Actor EMMA WATSON is 31.
