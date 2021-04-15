THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“Every portrait that is painted with feeling is a portrait of the artist, not of the sitter.” — Oscar Wilde

TODAY IS

Today is THURSDAY, APRIL 15, the 105th day of 2021. There are 260 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Jackie Robinson Day Baseball

FILE – In this April 15, 1947, file photo, Brooklyn Dodgers baseball players, from left, third baseman John Jorgensen, shortstop Pee Wee Reese, second baseman Ed Stanky, and first baseman Jackie Robinson pose before the opener at Ebbets Field in New York. Robinson broke baseball’s color barrier on April 15, 1947, for the Brooklyn Dodgers and his No. 42 was retired throughout the major leagues in 1997 by then-Commissioner Bud Selig. An annual Jackie Robinson Day started in 2004. Since 2009, all players, managers, coaches have worn his No. 42 to mark the day. Forced from the field by the new coronavirus, Major League Baseball is moving its annual celebration of Jackie Robinson online. (AP Photo/Harry Harris, File)

On April 15, 1947, Jackie Robinson, baseball’s first Black major league player, made his official debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers on opening day at Ebbets Field. (The Dodgers defeated the Boston Braves, 5-3.)

10 YEARS AGO

The first of three days of tornadoes to strike the central and southern U.S. began; according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, there were an estimated 177 twisters and at least 38 fatalities.

ON THIS DATE

In 1452, artist and inventor Leonardo da Vinci was born in or near the Tuscan town of Vinci.

In 1865, President Abraham Lincoln died nine hours after being shot the night before by John Wilkes Booth at Ford’s Theater in Washington; Andrew Johnson became the nation’s 17th president.

In 1990, legendary film star Greta Garbo died in New York at age 84.

In 2013, two bombs made from pressure cookers exploded at the Boston Marathon finish line, killing two women and an 8-year-old boy and injuring more than 260. Suspected bomber Tamerlan Tsarnaev died in a shootout with police; his brother, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, was tried, convicted and sentenced to death.

In 2019, fire swept across the top of the Notre Dame Cathedral as the soaring Paris landmark underwent renovations; the blaze collapsed the cathedral’s spire and spread to one of its landmark rectangular towers, but fire officials said the church’s structure had been saved.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

NY Premiere of "Little Women"

Actress Emma Watson attends the premiere of “Little Women” at the Museum of Modern Art on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Author and politician Jeffrey Archer is 81.

Rock singer-guitarist Dave Edmunds is 78.

Actor Michael Tucci is 75.

Columnist Heloise is 70.

Actor-screenwriter Emma Thompson is 62.

Olympic gold, silver and bronze medal swimmer Dara Torres is 54.

Country singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton is 43.

Actor-writer Seth Rogen is 39.

Actor EMMA WATSON is 31.

