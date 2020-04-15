THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“True heroism is remarkably sober, very undramatic. It is not the urge to surpass all others at whatever cost, but the urge to serve others at whatever cost.” — Arthur Ashe, American tennis champion (1943-1993)
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15, the 106th day of 2020. There are 260 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 15, 2013, two bombs made from pressure cookers exploded at the Boston Marathon finish line, killing two women and an 8-year-old boy and injuring more than 260.
10 YEARS AGO
An ash cloud from an Icelandic volcano drifted over northern Europe, causing the largest disruption of flights since the 2001 terror attacks.
ON THIS DATE
In 1452, artist and inventor Leonardo da Vinci was born in or near the Tuscan town of Vinci.
In 1865, President Abraham Lincoln died nine hours after being shot the night before by John Wilkes Booth at Ford’s Theater in Washington; Andrew Johnson became the nation’s 17th president.
In 1947, Jackie Robinson, baseball’s first black major league player, made his official debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers on opening day at Ebbets Field. (The Dodgers defeated the Boston Braves, 5-3.)
In 1955, Ray Kroc opened the first franchised McDonald’s restaurant in Des Plaines, Illinois.
In 1974, members of the Symbionese Liberation Army held up a branch of the Hibernia Bank in San Francisco; a member of the group was SLA kidnap victim Patricia Hearst, who by this time was going by the name “Tania” (Hearst later said she’d been forced to participate).
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Author and politician Jeffrey Archer is 80.
Rock singer-guitarist Dave Edmunds is 77.
Actor Michael Tucci is 74.
Columnist Heloise is 69.
Actress-screenwriter Emma Thompson is 61.
Olympic gold, silver and bronze medal swimmer Dara Torres is 53.
Actor Danny Pino is 46.
Country singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton is 42.
Actor-writer Seth Rogen is 38.
Actress EMMA WATSON is 30.
