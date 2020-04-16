THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“We think too much and feel too little.” — Charles Chaplin, English actor-comedian-director (born this date in 1889, died in 1977)
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, APRIL 16, the 107th day of 2020. There are 259 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 16, 1963, MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. wrote his “Letter from Birmingham Jail” in which the civil rights activist responded to a group of local clergymen who had criticized him for leading street protests; King defended his tactics, writing, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”
10 YEARS AGO
The U.S government accused Wall Street’s most powerful firm of fraud, saying Goldman Sachs & Co. had sold mortgage investments without telling buyers the securities were crafted with input from a client who was betting on them to fail.
ON THIS DATE
In 1789, President-elect George Washington left Mount Vernon, Virginia, for his inauguration in New York.
In 1889, comedian and movie director Charles Chaplin was born in London.
In 1962, Bob Dylan debuted his song “Blowin’ in the Wind” at Gerde’s Folk City in New York.
In 1977, Alex Haley, author of the best-seller “Roots,” visited the Gambian village of Juffure, where, he believed, his ancestor Kunte Kinte was captured as a slave in 1767.
In 2007, in one of America’s worst school attacks, a college senior killed 32 people on the campus of Virginia Tech before taking his own life.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI is 93.
Singer Bobby Vinton is 85.
Basketball Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is 73.
NFL coach Bill Belichick is 68.
Actress Ellen Barkin is 66.
Rock musician Jason Scheff (Chicago) is 58.
Singer Jimmy Osmond is 57.
Actor-comedian MARTIN LAWRENCE is 55.
Actor Jon Cryer is 55.
Actress-singer Kelli O’Hara is 44.
