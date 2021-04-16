THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“To destroy is still the strongest instinct in nature.” —Max Beerbohm
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, APRIL 16, the 106th day of 2021. There are 259 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 16, 2007, in one of America’s worst school attacks, a college senior killed 32 people on the campus of Virginia Tech before taking his own life.
10 YEARS AGO
A Taliban sleeper agent walked into a meeting of NATO trainers and Afghan troops at Forward Operating Base Gamberi in the eastern Afghan province of Laghman and detonated a vest of explosives hidden underneath his uniform; six American troops, four Afghan soldiers and an interpreter were killed.
ON THIS DATE
In 1789, President-elect George Washington left Mount Vernon, Virginia, for his inauguration in New York.
In 1867, aviation pioneer Wilbur Wright was born in Millville, Indiana (his brother Orville was born five years later in Dayton, Ohio).
In 1947, the cargo ship Grandcamp, carrying ammonium nitrate, blew up in the harbor in Texas City, Texas; a nearby ship, the High Flyer, which was carrying ammonium nitrate and sulfur, caught fire and exploded the following day; the blasts and fires killed nearly 600 people.
In 1962, Bob Dylan debuted his song “Blowin’ in the Wind” at Gerde’s Folk City in New York.
In 1996, Britain’s Prince Andrew and his wife, Sarah, the Duchess of York, announced they were in the process of divorcing.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI is 94.
Singer Bobby Vinton is 86.
Basketball Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is 74.
NFL coach Bill Belichick is 69.
Actor Ellen Barkin is 67.
Singer Jimmy Osmond is 58.
Rock singer David Pirner (Soul Asylum) is 57.
Actor-comedian MARTIN LAWRENCE is 56.
Actor Jon Cryer is 56.
Actor-singer Kelli O’Hara is 45.
