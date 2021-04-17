THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“There is no off position on the genius switch.” — David Letterman
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, APRIL 17, the 107th day of 2021. There are 258 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 17, 1970, Apollo 13 astronauts James A. Lovell, Fred W. Haise and Jack Swigert splashed down safely in the Pacific, four days after a ruptured oxygen tank crippled their spacecraft while en route to the moon.
10 YEARS AGO
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton visited Japan, where she expressed confidence the country would fully recover from its tsunami and nuclear disasters.
ON THIS DATE
In 1492, a contract was signed by Christopher Columbus and a representative of Spain’s King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella, giving Columbus a commission to seek a westward ocean passage to Asia.
In 1905, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Lochner v. New York, struck down, 5-4, a New York State law limiting the number of hours that bakers could be made to work. (This ruling was effectively overturned in 1937 by the high court’s West Coast Hotel Co. v. Parrish decision.)
In 1969, a jury in Los Angeles convicted Sirhan Sirhan of assassinating Sen. Robert F. Kennedy.
In 1972, the Boston Marathon allowed women to compete for the first time; Nina Kuscsik was the first officially recognized women’s champion, with a time of 3:10:26.
In 1991, the Dow Jones industrial average closed above 3,000 for the first time, ending the day at 3,004.46, up 17.58.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor David Bradley is 79.
Actor Olivia Hussey is 70.
Former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason is 60.
Actor William Mapother is 56.
Actor Henry Ian Cusick is 54.
Actor Kimberly Elise is 54.
Actor JENNIFER GARNER is 49.
Singer Victoria Beckham is 47.
Actor-singer Lindsay Korman is 43.
Actor Dee Dee Davis is 25.
