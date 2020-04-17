THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“A cynic is not merely one who reads bitter lessons from the past; he is one who is prematurely disappointed in the future.” — Sydney J. Harris, American journalist (1917-1986)
TODAY IS
Today is Friday, April 17, the 108th day of 2020. There are 258 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 17, 1961, some 1,500 CIA-trained Cuban exiles launched the disastrous Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba in an attempt to topple FIDEL CASTRO, whose forces crushed the incursion by the third day.
10 YEARS AGO
Some 100,000 Poles filled Warsaw’s biggest public square, joining together for a memorial and funeral Mass for the 96 people killed in a plane crash a week earlier.
ON THIS DATE
In 1969, a jury in Los Angeles convicted Sirhan Sirhan of assassinating Sen. Robert F. Kennedy.
In 1970, Apollo 13 astronauts James A. Lovell, Fred W. Haise and Jack Swigert splashed down safely in the Pacific, four days after a ruptured oxygen tank crippled their spacecraft while en route to the moon.
In 1972, the Boston Marathon allowed women to compete for the first time; Nina Kuscsik was the first officially recognized women’s champion, with a time of 3:10:26.
In 1993, a federal jury in Los Angeles convicted two former police officers of violating the civil rights of beaten motorist Rodney King; two other officers were acquitted. Turkish President Turgut Ozal died at age 66.
In 2007, a day after the Virginia Tech massacre, President George W. Bush visited the campus, where he told students and teachers at a somber convocation that the nation was praying for them and “there’s a power in these prayers.”
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Composer-musician Jan Hammer is 72.
Actress Olivia Hussey is 69.
Actor SEAN BEAN is 61.
Former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason is 59.
Actress Kimberly Elise is 53.
Actress Jennifer Garner is 48.
Country musician Craig Anderson is 47.
Singer Victoria Adams Beckham is 46.
Actor Tate Ellington is 41.
Actress Dee Dee Davis is 24.
